Nigeria’s 2023 Q3 Economic Growth Exceeds Expectations- OPEC

Nigeria’s 2023 third-quarter economic growth “exceeded expectations,” and this development has been attributed to robust activity in the non-oil sectors.

According to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the economy saw a strong 3.1% year-over-year increase in the third quarter of last year, according to OPEC’s recently released Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for December 2023.

This growth outpaced the 2.6% y-o-y growth in Q2 2023 and the 2.4% y-o-y growth in Q1 because of the robust activity in the non-oil sectors, particularly in services and agriculture.

However, OPEC expressed concern about inflationary pressure in the country. The organisation maintained that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 27.3 per cent in October. The accelerating inflation in the country has been attributed to the removal of petrol subsidies and the devaluation of the naira.

“However, there are concerns about inflationary pressures in Nigeria, with the inflation rate reaching 27.3 per cent y-o-y (in October). This acceleration is largely attributed to persistent second-round effects following the removal of petrol subsidies and the devaluation of the naira.

“The current inflation rate compares to 26.7 per cent y-o-y in September and 25.8 per cent in August. The annual core inflation rate, excluding farm produce, rose to 22.7 per cent y-o-y in October, compared to 22.1 per cent in September and 21.5 per cent in August.

“Meanwhile, monthly consumer prices increased by 1.7 per cent m-o-m in October, following a rise of 2.1 per cent in September and a surge of 3.2 per cent in August.”

The November Stanbic IBTC Bank of Nigeria (Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) dropped to 48, compared to 49.1 in October and 51.1 in September, indicating a challenging economic situation ahead” the report added.