‘Nigeria’s $10bn Trade Ties, Investment Drive At Risk Over Trump’s Threat’

a magnifier of risk.

Why this matters for everyday Nigerians

While the CPC designation may appear as a diplomatic headline, the effects can trickle down to everyday citizens and businesses: Increased borrowing costs: If foreign lenders charge higher premiums for lending to Nigerian corporates or to the sovereign, interest rates may rise. Slower job creation: Projects that stall or get delayed mean fewer new industrial or infrastructure jobs. Currency pressure: Capital outflows and reduced foreign investment can weaken the Naira further, pushing up inflation and cost of imports. Reduced consumer choice: If equipment or supplies from the U.S. become more expensive or subject to delays, local manufacturers and service firms may face cost pressures. Risk of policy reversal: Under pressure, reform agendas may slow, subsidies may be reinstated or investment incentives may be diluted, harming long-term growth prospects.

Some glimmers of hope

It is not all doom. Nigeria still has key strengths: size of market, regional leadership, abundant resources and energy potential. If the government moves decisively and transparently, it could defuse much of the uncertainty. Some expert “soft-landing” steps include: A high-level delegation to Washington to clarify U.S. concerns and seek removal of the CPC label. Signing bilateral memoranda of understanding with major importers, export markets and multilateral development institutions to reassure them of continuity in trade and investment flows.

Strengthening domestic regulatory frameworks, improving transparency, and making public progress on security, governance and human-rights issues — all of which help rebuild confidence. Accelerating visible investment projects with strong anchor investors (e.g., large oil/energy deals, infrastructure PPPs) that demonstrate Nigeria is open for credible business.

Last line

The CPC designation may have been a diplomatic tool aimed at religious-freedom concerns but for Nigeria, the economic implications are real and immediate. Between the roughly US$10 billion in bilateral goods trade, the FDI flows at record lows (just tens of millions of dollars in recent quarters), and the large stock-market mentality that reacts at the slightest sign of risk, Nigeria now finds itself navigating a tricky juncture. It is not too late for Nigeria to correct course: credible policy, diplomatic engagement and transparent reform can blunt the worst of the shock. But the clock is ticking — investor patience is finite, and in the global capital market, perception often becomes reality long before sanctions actually bite.