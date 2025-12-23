Nigerians’ll Reward Tinubu With 2027 Reelection, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would be re-elected by Nigerians in the 2027 elections.

Sanwo-Olu said he has no doubt Nigerians will reward President Tinubu with re-election in 2027, given the positive outcomes of his reforms, which have impacted governance and infrastructural development across the country.

Speaking during an interview session on Television Continental’s Journalist Hangout yesterday, Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians will re-elect President Tinubu because he has carried out many reforms and done many of the things he promised to do for Nigerians.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu has a good chance to be re-elected in 2027 because the reforms in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda have impacted governance and infrastructural development across the country. “In this administration, revenues have accrued more to the national and subnational Governments. Prices of food have come down. We cannot deny that. “We have seen better ecommerce.

We have seen better foreign direct inflow into the country. We have seen a lot of people wanting to do a lot more. All our diasporal population are coming in. “There will still be challenges, but he (President Tinubu) is smart, doing more than his very best. I absolutely believe that we should support him.

“Politically, more governors are supporting him. We had about 20 APC after the 2023 elections, and today we have 28 or 29 governors. It is a measure of success.

“President Tinubu is a man that’s committed to Nigeria’s conversation. He will do well, and we will give him all the support. “I am confident Nigerians will reelect President Tinubu because they can see that this President has done more work for us.”