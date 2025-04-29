Nigerians’ll Revolt Against APC In 2027 – PDP

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that Nigerians will rise against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 as a reaction to the hardship and insensitive policies imposed by the APC-led Federal Government.

The party also revealed plans to initiate legal proceedings to reclaim its mandate in Delta State, following the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC.

Speaking at a press conference after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Tuesday, the PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, asserted that the 2027 general election would be a referendum between Nigerians and the APC.

“The parameters that will make Nigerians revolt against them are all in place. This government has been so insensitive to the yearnings and feelings of the people,” Damagum said.

He stressed that the ruling party has shown no remorse for the suffering in the country, adding, “We are not a conquered people. We are Nigerians—tax-paying, law-abiding citizens—and we have rights. When the time comes, Nigerians will exercise those rights.”

Damagum accused the APC of using coercion and intimidation to lure PDP members, but warned that such tactics would not save the party from electoral consequences.

“They can coerce, cajole, and intimidate our members into joining them because they believe they have the machinery. But when the time comes, they will receive the result from Nigerians. It has happened before, and it will happen again,” he stated.

The acting chairman also disclosed that the NWC has directed the party’s National Legal Adviser to pursue legal action to reclaim the PDP’s mandate in Delta State, emphasizing that the party cannot entrust its political future to adversaries.

In the meantime, the NWC has mandated the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the Delta State chapter, pending the constitution of a substantive caretaker committee.

Damagum further revealed that the NWC adopted recommendations made by the PDP Governors’ Forum during its meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on April 15. These recommendations, he said, will be presented at the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

According to the recommendations, the PDP NEC meeting is scheduled to hold on May 27, while the national convention is proposed for August.

