Nigerians’ll Reap Gains Of Tinubu’s Reforms In 2024 – FG

The Federal Government has assured that the various reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu’s administration will start to yield dividends in 2024.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, at an end-of-year press conference, said the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget, which is the administration’s first full-year budget, which was presented to the National Assembly, serves as pivotal steps towards realising the transformative objectives of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister who reviewed the programmes and policies enunciated by the administration since it assumed office on May 29 this year, told Nigerians to anticipate that the fruits would begin to blossom next year.

“The reforms initiated by President Tinubu across the various sectors of our economy are sowing the seeds of transformative change,” he stated, adding, “These reforms are not instantaneous miracles but deliberate steps towards building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.”

According to him, the economic initiatives were aimed at creating jobs, attracting investments, and fostering sustainable growth.

“As we move forward, we can expect to witness the tangible outcomes of these efforts, with increased economic opportunities, improved infrastructure, and a business environment conducive to innovation and prosperity,” he said.

Alhaji Idris disclosed that funds that would accrue from the removal of fuel subsidy would be channelled to bolster key areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, humanitarian, security and other sectors that directly influence the well-being and prosperity of the citizens.

He added that the new federal student loan programme that was announced a few months ago, would take off in January, pointing out that the presidential approval for the exit of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the IPPIS, is to enhance university autonomy and bring greater operational stability to the federal university system.

“The Federal Government is also working on a new minimum wage for workers, which will come into effect next year,” he noted.

The minister stated that the president’s declaration of a state of emergency on food and security, and the rechristening of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, is in a bid to ensure food sufficiency and tackle the increase in food prices in the country.

“The declaration of emergency on food security was a decisive move that reflects the administration’s determination to address a pressing issue that directly affects the well-being of our citizens.

“It’s also a strategic response to the challenges that have hindered the growth of our agricultural sector and, consequently, threatened our nation’s food supply.

“President Tinubu, with foresight and determination, aims to fortify our food production systems, ensuring that no citizen goes without this basic necessity.

“This measure signifies a call to action for comprehensive reforms, innovative strategies, and collaborative efforts among various stakeholders.

“President Tinubu is mobilising resources and implementing policies that will not only address immediate concerns but also establish a resilient and sustainable food ecosystem for the future,” he said.

Alhaji Idris stated that the goal of the administration is to build a robust economy that is capable of providing opportunities for all Nigerians, disclosing that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced efforts to clear the billions of dollars inherited foreign exchange backlog in order to further boost investor confidence in the nation’s economy.

According to the minister, President Tinubu’s international engagement was not just a diplomatic formality but a deliberate pursuit to showcase the immense potential and opportunities that Nigeria holds.

“By establishing these connections, we aim to stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall prosperity of our citizens.

“The president seizes every opportunity to affirm his status as the chief marketing officer of Nigeria, consistently reiterating the message that Nigeria is open for business and investment and that the Federal Government will do everything to guarantee the sanctity of all domestic and foreign investment.

“The international shuttles are yielding positive outcomes, with expressions of interest from various quarters to invest in key sectors of our economy.

“President Tinubu’s engagements have not only highlighted our nation’s potential but have also demonstrated our commitment to being a responsible and collaborative player in the global community.

“Indeed, we have begun to see the tangible impact of these efforts with well over $15 Billion in pledges of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), in energy, steel, defence, automotive, and other sectors.

“The inflow of foreign investments is poised to contribute to infrastructure development, enhancing our petroleum refining capacity, technology transfer, and the overall advancement of key sectors, further solidifying Nigeria’s position on the global economic stage.

“In addition to the pledges, investors are already taking action. For example, a month ago, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Japan broke ground on a new multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant in Ogun State, the first such investment by the company in Africa,” he further stated.

The minister stated that the Federal Government understands the multifaceted nature of the security challenges facing the country, and has extended the commitment to tackle it beyond military interventions.

“It encompasses even a non-kinetic approach,” he said, adding that the goal was not only to quell immediate threats but also to create an environment where citizens could live without fear and insecurity.

He stated that investments in the modernisation and equipping of the security forces, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement are key components of this commitment.

“The Nigerian Air Force a few months ago took delivery of four new aircraft, to strengthen the fight against banditry and terrorism.

“President Tinubu is working tirelessly to ensure that our security apparatus is well-equipped, motivated, and strategically positioned to protect our nation from external and internal threats.

“Furthermore, efforts are underway to address the root causes of insecurity, including youth unemployment, poverty, and social inequality.

“The administration is dedicated to creating sustainable solutions that will not only tackle the symptoms but also address the underlying factors contributing to insecurity,” the minister stated.