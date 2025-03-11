Nigerians’ll Re-Elect Tinubu In 2027 –Umenzekwe

Share

Chief Modestus Umenzekwe is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, what President Bola Tinubu’s administration is doing to address the nation’s economic challenges and the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

How would you assess Nigeria’s economic, socio-political develop since your party came to in 2015 after 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration?

First of all, you must understand that Nigeria is evolving. The country is evolving in the sense that what happened yesterday may not happen today.

That process is what we are going through and should not be narrowed down to between 2015 and now.

If you want to start comparison about the way we are evolving, you will start from pre-independent era to now and you will see certain changes.

It is still a process of development, so making comparison now would be too early as far as I am concerned. We should be able to do that after 16 years rule of APC.

The future is pregnant and we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. We are undergoing reformation, so let us see the result of that reformation before we will be able to talk.

Do you think the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration is yielding the desired result?

We are undergoing reformation and that is why it is called Renewed Hope and when you have hope that has not been totally realised and you want to renew it, you have to go through a lot of things.

So, the answer to your question is that we are undergoing reformation and I believe and hope that the reformation will lead us to the Promise Land despite the negative narrations by some Nigerians, which is normal in any democratic setting. If those things are not there, the President may relax.

So, those negative reactions will make him to look at all the sides of his policies in order to know the ones to retain and the ones to cancel.

So, criticism is good for us as we undergo the reformation. Also, the President, having come from activism family, is undergoing reformation.

Are not worried that prices of essential commodities keep going up, which is a negation to the better life the President promised Nigerians?

It is really worrisome, I must admit that, but the President himself and his team are worried. I don’t want to pre-empt them now; let us see what they come out with because I learnt that they are doing something serious to make sure that prices of petroleum products come down.

I wouldn’t like to set an agenda for him when he is already doing something. I believe that he understands the pains Nigerians are going through, and knowing him as a man endowed with wisdom, he will do something and I believe we are going to smile at the end.

What do you think government should do to bring down rising prices of goods and services?

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minster of the Economy and his team are doing something, so there is no need setting agenda for them because they already know what is going on.

They are experts, they know better but the most important thing is let them bring out policies that will make Nigerians breathe.

Don’t you think that the APC administration needs to take a second look at some of its policies believed to be inflicting pains on Nigerians?

It is only God does that is perfect, which is why whatever we do as humans is described as near perfect. Talking about policies, the President is already making some adjustments but where we need more serious attention is security.

Security is very important and I believe he is doing something about it, taking into cognizance the assurances by the heads of the various security agencies.

But as citizens, we have our own responsibility to help the security agencies with information because without information, they will find it difficult to act.

So far, how would you assess the 10th National Assembly vis a vis the belief in some political quarters that it is a mere rubber stamp in the hands of the President?

You see, the judiciary, the executive and legislative arms of government have different functions but three must be synergy between them in the course of going about those functions.

So, I believe that the present National Assembly is performing its statutory function and I can see the synergy between the legislature and the executive.

President Tinubu’s economic policies have started yielding fruits and those good fruits will make Nigerians to re-elect him in 2027 for a second tenure

I don’t want to start reeling out the achievements they have made. You know that in this country some people do not like to acknowledge anything good somebody else has done; they keep on puncturing as if those people are not working at all. It is just like when people say that the police are not doing anything.

That statement is very laughable because if the police go on strike for one hour, we will all abandon our homes. We should be able to acknowledge the little effort our leaders are making.

That does not mean that they are perfect, that does not mean they are not making some mistakes, but I believe they are doing their work.

In as much as their efforts are not yet enough to take us to where we supposed to be, we must encourage them to do more. So, all I can say is that there is synergy among the three arms of government of Nigeria and that is in the interest of the nation.

Governorship election will hold in your state, Anambra, next year. What kind of candidate do you expect your party to present for the election? Why is every person interested in Anambra State?

Well, it gives me joy because it is my state. I can now see the importance of the state in this country. Every Nigerian seems to be interested in the state.

It is a thing of joy and I am glad that I come from Anambra, one of the best states in this country, located at the heart of Igbo land.

On your question, I want to assure you that APC will present a credible candidate that has character and knowledgeable in human and resource management.

The candidate, when elected as governor, will be prudent with the resources of the state. He will also be cool-headed as governor.

What is your take on the clamour for the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP), Nnamdi Kanu, which many believe is key in resolving the security challenge in the South-East?

I recently appealed to the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu and I want reiterate that appeal once more. Let’s forget about all these legalese and release the young man.

So, I am still appealing to the President to release Nnamdi Kanu. Some will argue that it is the responsibility of the court to free him or not but I believe that President Tinubu can intervene in the matter. It is a passionate appeal and I will continue to appeal for him to be released. I am an Igbo man and Nnamdi Kanu is our son.

All these court cases will not help out. Let him be released through a political arrangement and we will take him home, discuss with him and correct him on areas where he misfired.

Where he has gotten it right, we will support him. So, my position is: Let the Federal Government adopt a political approach and release him.

Do you think Nigerians should reelect President Tinubu when the time comes in 2027 and why?

We are still in the second year of the administration and you are talking about 2027. However, for you not to think I am dodging the question, President Tinubu’s economic policies have started yielding fruits and those good fruits will make Nigerians to re-elect him in 2027 for a second tenure.

So, my message to Nigerians is that they should exercise patience, be prayerful in whatever they are doing. God will definitely bring us out of the woods because the economic challenge is affecting everybody.

The challenges we are facing in Nigeria is the same thing all over the world; America is facing challenges; Britain is facing challenges. China and Russia are also facing challenges.

It is all over the world. Therefore, my appeal is that we must exercise patience and take life easy. Nigerians, particularly the youth, should be godly because, when you are godly, you have a settled mind. When you are godly, every other thing would be added onto you.

When you are godly, you will shun crime. When you are godly, you will be patient, and the patient dog, they say, eats the fattest bone. So, let us also be patient with the government, whether at the federal or subnational level, knowing fully well that they are working.

They are trying their best, so we should continue to pray for them and criticize them constructively. Let us not run this country down, let us not present Nigeria as a very bad country before the entire world because we don’t have another country than Nigeria. It is our responsibility to protect the image of Nigeria.

God has given us this country, so we should not destroy it. If anybody has done wrong, you call the person to order, but don’t condemn the whole country before the whole world. Above all, let us love one another, which is the summary of the total injunctions given to us by the Almighty God.

