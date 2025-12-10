Nigerians’ll Forgive Eagles Over W’Cup Miss If They Win AFCON – Babangida

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida, believes winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco would help the national team regain the trust of millions of disappointed supporters after last month’s painful failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 1996 Olympic gold medallist said the AFCON presents a rare opportunity for Eric Chelle’s squad to “redeem themselves” and restore national pride.

According to Babangida, the emotions across the Nigerian football community remain raw following the playoff defeat to DR Congo that ended hopes of appearing at the next World Cup.

“If the Super Eagles win the AFCON, I can boldly tell you the team will be forgiven for the pain of losing the World Cup ticket,” he said.

“It will show that the qualifiers were just a rough path. Winning the AFCON will bring the fans and players together and send a message that Nigeria is still the best in Africa.”

The former Ajax star noted that the disappointment felt by Nigerians outside the country has been particularly intense. “From what I see here in the Netherlands, Nigerian fans all over the world are not happy at all,” he said.

“We have so many Nigerians in the United States, Europe and back home who were ready to support the team at the World Cup. I even watched videos of young fans crying after the loss to Congo.”

While expressing confidence in the Super Eagles’ prospects, the former winger also warned against over-reliance on star striker Victor Osimhen.