Nigerians’ll experience new lease of life –Bauchi gov

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has promised more dividends of democracy to the residents of the state.

In his New Year message sent to New Telegraph yesterday, Mohammed joined the people of Bauchi State and all other Nigerians in celebrating 2024.

He said 2023 had its challenges in the economic, political and social spheres of human life.

He, however, congratulated the good people of Bauchi State for overcoming the myriad of challenges in the last year.

He said as a people, they remained steadfast in the face of economic downturn, ecological disasters and security challenges.

He added that their trust in God who, through their collective prayers, made it possible for them to weather the storm.

He said it was gratifying to note that in spite of the paucity of funds, they have not relented in their drive towards the provision of infrastructural and social facilities, especially in the areas of roads reconstruction, mass housing, urban renewal and education.

He said his administration has also recorded significant strides in reviving agriculture, economic empowerment and youth development.

Mohammed said: “I wish to once again thank the good people of Bauchi State and commend their sagacity for giving me the mandate to serve them for another four years. Let me assure you that as a government, we will, during our second tenure, raise the bar of performance and push the frontiers of progress as well as socio-economic and political inclusion as our strategy for providing more dividends of democracy to our people.

“To this end, we will continue to deepen consultation, stake-holding and community engagement which are essential for good governance.

“This stakeholder ownership will emphasise the rights and obligations of the citizens.

“For emphasis also, we consider it the inalienable right of the people to hold the government accountable to the taxpayer.”

“We will also strive to honour the maxim of being our brothers’ keepers and to demonstrate, in word and in deed, that ours is a caring government that recognises the voter beyond Election Day.

“We have equally resolved to continue to maintain security by remaining vigilant against the activities of criminal elements.

“I want to assure you that these criminals and their collaborators will have no safe haven in Bauchi State.

“This government will continue to give security agencies in the state the necessary support to effectively and efficiently deal with security challenges that might arise.”