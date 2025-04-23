Nigerians’ll Benefit More From Divestments – Lokpobiri

Share

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has described ongoing divestments in the oil and gas sector as a blessing in disguise, offering Nigerians an opportunity to benefit more from the industry.

Lokpobiri made this known while congratulating the management of Renaissance Africa Energy for acquiring Shell during a courtesy call to his office on Wednesday in Abuja.

He emphasized that the success of International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria was largely due to the efforts and dedication of Nigerians working behind the scenes.

The Minister noted that investment and divestment are part of global best practices and that Nigeria must not be an exception. According to him, to attract more investors, they must be allowed the freedom to divest when they choose to.

“When I became minister, we had several unresolved divestment issues, some lingering for years. My position was clear. The President personally approved those divestments. That is evidence of leadership. Leadership is not just by words, but by actions,” he said.

“Today, if people want to invest, there is no longer the question of whether Nigeria is a viable investment destination where you can also divest. But this was a major issue in 2023.”

Lokpobiri stressed that the real work behind major IOCs like Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron has always been done by Nigerians.

“If you strip away the Shell, Chevron, or ExxonMobil names and management, those who built the companies over the years are Nigerians. The record of Shell in Nigeria was basically created by Nigerians,” he noted.

Recounting his comments during the World Economic Forum in Davos when asked by Bloomberg about the future of the oil industry amidst divestments, Lokpobiri said:

“I said we will do better. My conviction is that Nigerians will benefit more. Decisions will no longer be taken abroad. If anything happens to a pipeline now, decisions will be made in Lagos, Abuja, or the UAE—not in Europe or America. Response times will be faster, value will be retained in-country, and dividends will stay here.

“This is also an opportunity for Nigerian oil and gas companies to take the lead and truly become the leaders of Africa.”

Lokpobiri maintained that Nigeria remains the leader in oil and gas on the continent, with other African countries seeking to learn from its experience.

“In terms of human capacity in oil and gas, no African country compares to Nigeria. I travel to various countries and see the difference in manpower. Even my counterpart in South Africa said they are new to petroleum exploration and are looking up to Nigeria for mentorship.

“Many African nations are asking Nigeria to take up their oil blocs, but I tell them to wait—we still have many blocs to explore here first.”

The Minister also noted that several African countries are studying Nigeria’s local content policies to learn how it has helped develop indigenous capacity.

He charged Renaissance Africa Energy to ramp up production, assuring that the government is committed to creating a mobile, competitive, and conducive environment for oil and gas business to thrive.

Responding, Tony Attah, Managing Director and CEO of Renaissance Africa Energy, stated that the company was not replacing Shell but building on its legacy with a new, Nigerian-centered vision.

“Shell carried out exploration and production to develop its home country. Renaissance is here to do the same—perhaps better—but to develop Nigeria,” he said.

“Our goal is to do better than Shell, build on their positives, and extend beyond Nigeria. That’s why we’re called Renaissance Africa Energy. We aim to become Africa’s energy leader, straight out of Nigeria.

“It’s time Nigeria takes center stage as the giant of Africa. No country has industrialized without energy security. No strong economy is energy-poor.

“We believe Nigeria’s resources can drive industrialization and secure our energy future. Shell did a lot, but if you lift the Shell logo, you’ll find Nigerians underneath. We are Renaissance, and we are proudly Nigerian.”

