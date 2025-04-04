Nigerians Would Rather Suffer Abroad Than Live Here –Actress Lolo1

Share

Nigerian media personality and actress, Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo1, has shared her thoughts on the struggles many Nigerians face both at home and abroad, highlighting the tough choices people make due to the country’s economic challenges.

The actress expressed her concern about the state of Nigeria, emphasising how citizens are willing to endure hardships in foreign countries rather than remain in Nigeria. “I feel bad for Nigerians,” she began.

Speaking on the large amounts of money paid for tuition abroad, she lamented about the skyrocketing prices in the data for schools in just the UK alone “I feel bad because are the facts not glaring?

I don’t know much about data but the data is literally in your face. It shows that we are making the lives of foreign countries easier.”

Lolo1 pointed out that despite the difficult living conditions some Nigerians face abroad, they still prefer to stay because of basic amenities like electricity, good roads, and functional transportation systems—things that remain unreliable in Nigeria.

“This is because our own leadership has made the country so bad that people would rather suffer there and pay high school fees than be here and have relative ease.

There are some people abroad that whose living conditions are so terrible and degrading but they would rather stay there managing because at least they are managing where there is constant electricity.

“They are managing but the roads are pliable. They are managing but at least they can still find transportation.

But look at us here, if you enter a bus and people see you, they attribute your life to poverty and that’s not true. I don’t want to drive every day, but look at what is happening in the county. Even feeding is expensive here.

