Nigerians Won’t Watch AFCON on SuperSport, Multichoice Announces

Multichoice, the parent company of DStv, has announced that the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament will not be broadcast on its SuperSport channels. This is because it lost the bid to a Togo-based broadcaster, New World TV, for the broadcasting rights of the continent’s biggest football event.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13 – February 11, 2-24, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament,” Multichoice said in a statement. “However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms, including the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League, and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions,” the firm said in a statement yesterday.