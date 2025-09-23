Nigerians Won’t Extend Your Tenure Beyond 2027, ADC Tells Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that Nigerians will not extend President Bola Tinubu’s tenure beyond 2027, citing worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and widespread suffering under his administration.

In a statement by its interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party advised the president to begin preparing his handover notes, stressing that his stay in office will not exceed the constitutional date.

The ADC was reacting to remarks from the presidency dismissing speculation that Tinubu might seek to remain in office beyond 2031. The opposition party described such a notion as presumptuous and undemocratic, accusing the administration of being “out of touch with reality” and “dangerously self-satisfied.”

According to the ADC, Tinubu has deepened national divisions, pushed millions of Nigerians further into poverty, and presided over worsening insecurity. The party said bandits now control vast areas of the North, imposing levies on communities while government forces appear helpless.

It also faulted Tinubu’s handling of the economy, pointing to the collapse of the naira, runaway inflation, soaring food prices, and vanishing jobs. The ADC warned that the middle class is being wiped out, businesses are collapsing under “punitive taxes,” and citizens are growing poorer and hungrier.

On infrastructure, the party said the power sector remains comatose, with frequent national grid collapses despite billions spent, while education and healthcare continue to deteriorate. It added that Nigeria’s Human Development Index keeps sliding, with the youth “increasingly hopeless, jobless, and restless.”

Given these realities, the ADC insisted that talk of Tinubu seeking a second term is insensitive and dangerous.

“The president should not be plotting to stay,” the party declared. “He should be preparing to leave.”