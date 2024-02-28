Nigerians Will Soon Be Out Of Economic Crisis, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has assured that Nigerians would soon be out of the current economic crisis because of the mechanisms his administration has put in place.

While affirming his economic reform objective, President Tinubu made clear that the right conditions had to be met for the objectives to line up.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Wednesday at a meeting with Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the National Leader of Afenifere, in Akure, Ondo State.

The meeting which took place behind closed doors with the leaders of the mainstream Yoruba organisation, it’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, told reporters that the meeting’s main focus was on how to advance the nation.

According to Ajayi, the President said, “I prayed for it, I danced for it, I campaigned for it, and I got it. I know the enormous amount of responsibility, so don’t pity me, Baba, just sit down and relax.”

“He (Tinubu) assured Nigerians that the struggle he undertook and that he is trying to build the structures that will not be reversed.

“He said that the structure he is trying to put in place in Nigeria economically, socially, and politically would be such that it would bring Nigeria back to where it was supposed to be.

“We should eat the food we grow. Doing so would prevent us from depending on foods from foreign sources. A nation that fully depends on food from outside cannot get it,” Ajayi added.