Nigerians Will Smile Again – Lagos CAN

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, His Lordship, Rt. Rev Stephen Adegbite who doubles as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has given assurance that Nigerians will smile again as they were presently sowing in tears.

Adegbite, who said it was without doubt that the citizens were facing tough times, stressed that the painful perseverance of the citizens was a seed that would bear the fruit of a prosperous nation.

Speaking at a briefing ahead of this year’s Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS) holding on Saturday, February 17 at LAWNA Territorial Headquarters, Olorunda, Ketu, Lagos under the theme: ‘Christ In You, The Hope of Glory’, Adegbite appreciated the efforts of the Governor of Lagos State and his team and President Ahmed Tinubu in delivering and restoring good times to Lagosians through the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda and to the Renewed Hope vision respectively.

He, noted that the place of prayer in Lagos State as well as a nation like Nigeria cannot be undermined, adding that prayer was the least to contribute towards achieving needed results in both state and federal agendas.

Adegbite stated: “No doubt, these are desperate and challenging times. Change is never an easy process neither does it come without some cost. But I know that Nigerians will smile very soon.

“The economic policies of this government especially at the federal level will begin to improve the lives of the citizens and the narratives will be a positive one in the shortest possible time.

“Yes, we are sowing in tears at the moment, our time to reap in joy is just around the bend. Our painful perseverance will surely be rewarded in full with a better quality of living. We again salute the efforts of the Governor of the State of Excellence and Aquatic Splendor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Aduragbemi Sanwo-Olu for the giant strides being witnessed in the State.

“It is not surprising, that he was handed a second term by the people of Lagos State and you will remember, that the Christian community at the last IDDS publicly endorsed him for a second term; the first organisation or group to do so, because of his outstanding performance alongside his team.

“It is our bounden duty to continue to pray for them not to be derailed or distracted as they pursue vigorously the mandate of providing a more impactful and robust governance for the people of the State.

“You all will agree with me, that prayer is an essential part of any human existence from one generation to another. The role of prayer in our country Nigeria and the peace we have enjoyed in Lagos State over the years cannot be overemphasised. Certainly, this is not the time to keep quiet or rest on our oars. It’s clearly not Uhuru yet as there is much work to be done for us to get to our desired place of rest and comfort as a Nation.

“We recognise the efforts of the Governor of Lagos State and his team and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to deliver and restore good times to Lagosians through the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda and to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope vision respectively, we believe, that coming together to pray and constantly putting all of these to God in prayers is the least we can contribute towards achieving the much-needed results.”