Nigerians Will Reward Tinubu With Re-Election In 2027 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be re-elected in the 2027 general elections, citing what he described as the positive impact of the administration’s reforms on governance, revenue generation and infrastructure development across the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this on Monday during an interview on Journalist Hangout, a programme aired on Television Continental (TVC), where he assessed the performance of the Tinubu-led Federal Government nearly midway into its tenure.

According to the Lagos governor, Nigerians will reward President Tinubu with a second term because he has demonstrated commitment to his campaign promises through far-reaching reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“President Bola Tinubu has a very good chance of being re-elected in 2027 because the reforms of this administration have positively impacted governance and infrastructural development across the country,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He noted that revenues accruing to both the Federal Government and subnational governments have improved significantly under the current administration, enabling states to undertake more development projects.

“In this administration, revenues have accrued more to the national and subnational governments. The price of food has come down; we cannot deny that. We have seen improvements in e-commerce, increased foreign direct investment inflows and renewed interest from Nigerians in the diaspora who are returning home to invest,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that challenges remain but stressed that President Tinubu has shown capacity and resolve in addressing them.

“There will still be challenges, but the President is smart and doing more than his very best. I absolutely believe that we should support him,” he added.

On the political front, the governor pointed to growing support for President Tinubu within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a reflection of confidence in his leadership.

“Politically, more governors are supporting him. We had about 20 APC governors after the 2023 elections, and today we have 28 or 29. That is a measure of success. President Tinubu is committed to Nigeria’s conversation, and we will give him all the support,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He further explained that improved revenue management and accountability have strengthened the capacity of states and local governments to deliver infrastructure and social services.

“Revenues accruing to states and local governments have seen significant improvement. The administration has blocked loopholes, ensured compliance and improved monitoring so that revenues are properly accounted for. This has helped us to do more in infrastructural development,” he stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his belief that Nigerians can see tangible results from the Tinubu administration and will express their approval at the polls in 2027.

“I am confident Nigerians will re-elect President Tinubu because they can see that he has done more work for us and fulfilled many of the promises he made,” he said.

The Lagos governor also used the opportunity to highlight achievements of his administration in the state, noting that the THEMES+ Agenda has recorded significant progress in critical sectors such as transportation, security, environment, entertainment, tourism and technology.

He said Lagos would continue to align with the Federal Government’s development priorities to deliver inclusive growth and improved living standards for residents.