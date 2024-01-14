Nigerians Will Play Very Active Roles In Electoral Reforms – Alli

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC- Oyo South) has emphasised the importance of full participation of Nigerians in the ongoing electoral reforms, saying that affording them the role will foster confidence and ensure widespread acceptance.

The assurance was contained in a statement signed by the Senator’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman on Electoral Matters, highlighted the need for active engagement from citizens to shape the electoral process in line with his commitment to ensuring that the voice of every Nigerian is heard and considered in the electoral reforms.

“Collective efforts of Nigerians are crucial in building a transparent and inclusive electoral process that reflects the will of the people. By involving the populace, the reforms will gain legitimacy and enhance the credibility of the electoral system,” he said, acknowledging the 2022 Electoral Act as the best Nigeria had so far. He stressed that INEC did better in the 2023 electoral process than what was obtainable in the past.

“The electoral law is very good, but Nigerians have patterned their behaviour to accept or believe only a law or process they were actively involved in its making. If people are involved in making the electoral law, they will be confident in the electoral process. This time around, we have already started holding town hall meetings to actualise it,” he said.

The lawmaker said that their plan was to hold the town hall meeting in every zone of the country, adding that with funding, they can conduct the meetings in two or more states per zone. He revealed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was the game changer in the last electoral process, adding there was no snatching of ballot boxes like in the past.

“Nigeria is better than so many countries. We will get there, but our people must be ready for the reforms. Part of the reforms would be having pre-election matters concluded before the election, while post-election matters are determined before the swearing-in of elected officers.

“We are also thinking that matters on governorship election be handled from the Appeal Court instead of Tribunal, while that of National Assembly should stop at Appeal Court. A committee which has Chief Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Femi Falana, SAN) and Festus Okoye among others has been established for the reforms”, Alli said.