Nigerians Will Not Regret Voting Tinubu – NNPP Chair

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa has said that because President Bola Tinubu has the same political pedigree as the leader of Kwankwasiyya, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Nigerians would have not regret voting him to office.

He recalled both Kwankwaso and President Tinubu started politics almost the same time and they were both s at the National Constitutional Conference as well as Governor’s same time and they shared the same political ideologies as progressive leaders.

According to him, because of these virtues they share in common the citizens would later thank Tinubu for being a good democratic leader worthy of emulation.

He stated this to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday while responding to questions on what the people should expect from the leadership of the party in the state.

He said the people have a lot of expectations from the leadership and have given the mandate to them waiting to see them deliver.

He explained that there is every reason to thank President Tinubu for protecting democracy in the country and showing quality leadership.

He further likens Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to President Tinubu for displaying remarkable leadership tenets.

“We are in a democracy. This is the government of the people, for the people and by the people.

“You can’t come and say you are taking away the mandate of the people from them because the governor does not belong to to party of the central government.

“Unfortunately for the disgruntled persons, the central government is being led by a matured democratic personality. Someone who has been in the democratic system all his life and achieved great heights.

“Nigerians now have a very transparent government and are happy with the government of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

“He allows things to work accordingly without exerting personal whims and caprices. It is this quality that we lacked in the past where we have been under other leaders.

“They lacked democratic maturity, commitment and consideration for the interest of the people and they rule people anyhow.

“Look at how president Tinubu sacked a whole minister suspected of syphoning public funds, look at how he suspended an Executive Secretary of a government agency and others look at how he is seriously showing concern for the people. These are things we want to be seeing in this country.

“In like manner here in Kano, when a Managing Director forged government documents to do away with property worth billions of Naira in the state, Abba didn’t hesitate to suspend him.

He did the same to the Managing Director of the state radio who didn’t follow the due process in auctioning government property. He also suspended an aide when he was found wanting on the distribution of palliatives in the state.

“In the same way as President Tinubu did not condone corruption, so also Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“We are here to serve the people and we are here on the people’s mandate and are supposed to serve the people accordingly.