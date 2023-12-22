Nigerians Will Get Good Roads In Two Years, Umahi Assures

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has given Nigerians assurance to improve the current dilapidated federal road networks to durable ones in two years.

This was as he noted that a network of good roads can drastically reduce the current inflation rate and the high price of goods and services.

Umahi said this at the inauguration of the board members of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency yesterday in Abuja.

According to Umahi road infrastructure is critical to the socio-economic development of our nation noting that the critical sectors that drive economic growth rely greatly on road infrastructure development.