Nigerians Will Enjoy Better Telecoms Service In 2024 – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC) has assured Nigerians, especially subscribers of telecommunications in the country of better service in 2024.

This was even as it disclosed that plans were underway to unveil strategies which would help the commission achieve all its set goals.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida who disclosed this in Abuja when he received the leaders of Nigeria Information Technology Reporters,( NITRA) FCT Chapter, noted that one of the challenges the commission will give priority attention in 2024, was the issue of improving service delivery by telecommunications companies and the Right of Way( RoW) impediments.

NCC EVC stated that in the coming years, the commission would embark on an aggressive compliance drive for standards, to ensure that telecoms Subscribers get adequate value for their money.

Maida also used the occasion to urge Subscribers to link their Sims with National Identification Numbers (NIN), noting that telecoms have been empowered to enforce compliance.

He said, ” In my engagement with the CEOs of telcos, I had to let them know that we need to make sure everybody gets value for their money, there are challenges everywhere, whether it is EFEX, diesel, or security but because of the criticality of the telecoms infrastructure. Let people complain and cry but if we sit down and cry it means everything stops because telecom is critical.

” I am going on a compliance drive next year to make sure that we are working on the things that will help the licenses, MNOs and other stakeholders in the value chain, and we are going to hold them accountable because what you do not measure you do not hold people accountable on and there are no consequences but in a collaborative fashion, we are going to sit down and look at the challenges and know what we can do together”, he added.

Earlier in his remarks, NITRA President, Blessing Olaifa called on the EVC to build on the achievements of his predecessors and ensure that the telecoms industry becomes more effective and efficient.

He also urged him to constantly sponsor training for journalists who report on the sector, as such measures would make them more relevant.

Olaifa said, ” We believe you will build on what Danbatta achieved not just in telecom but in the media.

” Another area of concern is that the sector is very dynamic and to be abraced with current trends we need training to update the knowledge and skills acquisition “.