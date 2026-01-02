Nigerians Will Decide Who Leads In 2027, Not Incumbency Power – Ajadi

A leading governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has reacted to a statement credited to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by a news platform.

According to the news platform, the president stated that no opposition can unseat him in the 2027 presidential election.

Tinubu reportedly said, “Even if Jesus Christ led the African Democratic Congress (ADC), it would take a world war to remove him from power.”

Reacting to the claims, Ajadi noted that if the statement is true, the comment undermines the democratic power of Nigerian voters and diminishes confidence in the ballot as the legitimate means of political change.

Mr Ajadi said, “By implication, President Tinubu is saying Nigerians cannot vote him out. That is not only unfortunate; it is fundamentally undemocratic.”

Ajadi, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who has declared his ambition to govern Oyo State under the PDP, argued that Nigeria’s democracy is founded on the will of the electorate, not the advantage of incumbency.

He said history in Nigeria and across Africa shows that leaders can be voted out when citizens are determined to exercise their civic rights.

“The power to hire and fire leaders rests with the people,” Ajadi said. “No amount of incumbency, rhetoric, or political machinery can defeat a united electorate that is determined to reclaim its mandate through the ballot.”

He urged Nigerians, particularly youths and first-time voters, not to be discouraged by statements that appear to diminish the value of their votes.

According to him, citizens should prepare not for violence or chaos, but for peaceful mobilisation, voter registration, and active participation in the 2027 general elections.

“Democracy works when citizens insist that it works,” he said. “Nigerians should get ready—not for war—but for the ballot.”

Ajadi also linked the President’s remark to growing public frustration over economic hardship, insecurity, and the rising cost of living, noting that elections remain the constitutional pathway for accountability.

“When people are hungry, insecure, and struggling, leaders should listen and correct course—not suggest that only extraordinary chaos can change leadership,” he said.

He added that incumbency alone does not guarantee electoral success. “Having power today because of incumbency does not guarantee a return in 2027,” Ajadi said.

The PDP governorship aspirant reaffirmed his party’s commitment to democratic values and peaceful political competition, stressing that civic participation remains the strongest response to what he described as the arrogance of power.

“Our response must be more democracy—more participation, more engagement, and more votes,” he said. “In 2027, Nigerians can and will decide their future at the polls, and this administration will be voted out.”

President Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election amid legal challenges, and his administration has since embarked on wide-ranging economic reforms. However, critics argue that the reforms have deepened long-term hardship for many Nigerians.

As political activities gradually build toward 2027, Ajadi’s intervention adds to a growing chorus of opposition voices insisting that the ballot, not incumbency or intimidation, will ultimately determine Nigeria’s leadership.