Nigerians Weary Of Unfulfilled Promises Under APC -Wabara

Share

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, said Nigerians are tired of the persistent hardship, insecurity, and broken promises under the current ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during his address at the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, held on Tuesday in Abuja, Wubara called on the PDP to take bold steps toward reclaiming its role as a credible alternative and leading force for national development.

Acknowledging the internal divisions that have affected the party, Wabara admitted that self-inflicted challenges and lingering grievances have slowed its progress.

Despite these setbacks, he expressed confidence in the PDP’s resilience and the enduring loyalty of its supporters.

He urged party leaders, elders, and stakeholders to prioritise unity and reconciliation.

READ ALSO

Wabara also stressed the importance of inclusivity in rebuilding the party, encouraging the PDP to open its doors to youth, women, technocrats, and all patriotic Nigerians.

He said, “The journey of our party has been long, occasionally turbulent, yet always deeply rooted in our collective aspirations for a united, democratic, and prosperous Nigeria.

“As the party of the people, we must recommit to healing these wounds and restoring faith among our members. As Chairman of the Board of Trustees, the conscience of the party, I call on all of us, leaders, elders, youths, and stakeholders alike, to embrace reconciliation, not merely as a political tactic but as a moral imperative.

“Let us welcome the energy of the youth, the vision of technocrats, the passion of women, and the commitment of patriotic Nigerians who wish to join hands with us in rescuing our nation from the precipice. Let the PDP be known once again as the ‘big tent,’ inclusive, listening, and reflective of Nigeria’s rich diversity.

“Fellow party members, the ordinary Nigerian is weary, weary of hardship, weary of insecurity, and weary of unfulfilled promises. They are searching for leadership that listens, leadership that delivers, and leadership that acts decisively. Let the PDP rise to this occasion.

“Let us return to the grassroots with a renewed spirit, a clear purpose, and a firm resolve to reclaim our place as the party that not only understands Nigeria but truly loves Nigeria,” he said.

Share