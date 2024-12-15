Nigerians Urged Not to Lose Hope at Victory Life Bible Church’s Carol Service

Share

As Christmas draws near, General Overseer of Victory Life Bible Church, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope despite the economic challenges facing the nation.

Apostle Achudume gave this message while preaching during the 2024 Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons at the Victory City, Ajebo Road.

Many people worldwide are struggling to make ends meet, but Apostle Achudume emphasized that this is not the time to lose faith. He encouraged believers to hold onto hope, stressing that God remains faithful even in the midst of adversity.

The cleric attributed the growing trend of doubting the Church and its leaders to a lack of personal encounter with God.

According to Apostle Achudume, his personal experiences have proven God’s faithfulness. “My life is a testament to God’s unwavering faithfulness,” he said.

Apostle Achudume also urged believers to remain steadfast in their faith, assuring them that they would experience inner joy despite life’s challenges.

The cleric further emphasized that Jesus Christ is the embodiment of hope, and that His birth signifies the hope of salvation for humanity.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"