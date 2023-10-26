Nigerians To Pay Less For Transportation With CNG Buses – Edun

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy on Thursday said Nigerians will spend less on transportation once the buses powered by compressed natural gas are introduced into the country.

Edun made this known in a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance, Stephen Kilebi at a town hall meeting with the Ministry’s workforce and management in Abuja.

The minister asked for the staff’s assistance and support to carry out the directives issued to him by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Edun further assured of continued staff welfare for better and more efficient service delivery.

The statement partly reads, “The meeting, which was held at the instance of the minister, was aimed at exchanging views with the management and staff on how best to deliver on the mandate of the Ministry in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.”

READ ALSO:

He was also quoted as saying, “Things are going to change and be better, not only for Nigerians but will make the Ministry attain global competitiveness.”

The statement added, “He assured that staff welfare would be given top most consideration to ease their suffering, disclosing that plans were on the way for the provision of Compressed Natural Gas buses to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, stressing that with CNG buses Nigerians would pay less for transportation.”

One of the palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies is to spend N100bn to acquire 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses.

In August, Tinubu established the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, targeting over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles.

In October, Tinubu also announced the imminent introduction of Compressed Natural Gas conversion kits.

The president stressed the administration’s commitment to enhancing affordability and accessibility in public transportation.