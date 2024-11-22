Nigerians To Pay For Multipurpose National ID Card – NIMC

Share

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Friday announced that Nigerians will bear the cost of the new multipurpose national identity card.

Announcing the development in a statement issued by its Head of Card Management Services, Dr Peter Iwegbu, the commission said due to government revenue constraints, Nigerians will need to pay for the ID cards.

According to the statement, this measure ensures only those who need the card request it.

According to him, this will help curtail past issues where millions of free ID cards remained uncollected.

The card, powered by AfriGO and developed with the Central Bank of Nigeria and NIBSS, will serve identity verification, payments, and government services.

Inclusivity programs are also planned for underprivileged Nigerians.

NIMC has partnered with banks nationwide to streamline the card request and pickup process.

