Nigerians To Get UK E-Visas From Feb 25

On Monday, the British Government announced that all new United Kingdom (UK) visiting visas for Nigerian travellers will be issued digitally from February 25, 2026.

The British High Commission made this announcement in Abuja, marking a major step in modernising its visa process.

According to the statement, from the effective date, Nigerian applicants will receive an electronic visa (eVisa) instead of the traditional vignette sticker in their passports.

The Commission explained that under the new policy, travellers would access their visa electronically through their UK Visas and Immigration account, marking a significant step in modernising the UK’s visa process.

The digital visa system is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including faster passport return, easier management of immigration status online, and stronger security since eVisas cannot be lost, stolen, or tampered with.

Applicants will need to create a free UKVI account to access their eVisa. Further information on applying for UK visas and the eVisa system is available at www.gov.uk/apply-to-come-to-the-uk and www.gov.uk/eVisa.

“The UK Visas & Immigration is continuing its transition to a fully digital border. From 25 February 2026, all Nigerian nationals applying for a UK Visit visa will receive an eVisa, rather than a vignette (sticker) in their passport.

“For Nigerian applicants, the visa application requirements remain unchanged. Travellers will still apply as usual, attend a Visa Application Centre to provide biometric information, and meet all existing eligibility criteria.

“The only difference is how the visa is issued: instead of a physical sticker, applicants will receive a secure digital record of their immigration status.”