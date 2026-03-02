Nigerians To Experience Power Outage On 330kv Benin-Ajaokuta Line –TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Benin Region, has issued a notice of outage on Benin–Ajaokuta 330kV transmission line following the ongoing restringing works at the Ihovbor Power Plant Turn-In/Turn-Out Transmission Substation.

The company in a statement by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah added that the restringing project, which commenced on February 27, would run through March 31, from 8am to 6pm daily.

Mbah explained further that the exercise was necessary to enable TCN’s contractor to continue the restringing works on the 330kV transmission line connected to the Ihovbor Power Plant.

She said: “Additionally, the project requires temporary power interruptions because the transmission line crosses major highways along the Benin–Ajaokuta axis. “Road safety agencies have been duly notified and will be on standby to ensure public safety throughout the construction period.”