New Telegraph

December 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Nigerians To Enjoy…

Nigerians To Enjoy AFCON As Supersport Launches Pop-Up Channel

Football viewers in Nigeria will have broader access to live matches and related programming during the festive season, following the launch of a temporary football viewing window by SuperSport on DStv and GOtv ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

From December 18, 2025, to January 19, 2026, subscribers on selected DStv and GOtv packages will be able to watch additional football content across SuperSport channels without upgrading their subscriptions.

The window coincides with the build-up to AFCON 2025, which will be hosted in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

During the period, DStv subscribers on the Yanga package and above will have access to expanded football coverage, including extra UEFA Champions League fixtures, additional Premier League matches and extended programming on SuperSport Football Plus and SuperSport Variety 1.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

IC Marlins Wins NNPC-SNEPCO Swimming Tourney In Style
Read Next

Guinness Lights Up Abuja With Premier League Viewing Experience