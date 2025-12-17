Nigerians To Enjoy AFCON As Supersport Launches Pop-Up Channel

Football viewers in Nigeria will have broader access to live matches and related programming during the festive season, following the launch of a temporary football viewing window by SuperSport on DStv and GOtv ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

From December 18, 2025, to January 19, 2026, subscribers on selected DStv and GOtv packages will be able to watch additional football content across SuperSport channels without upgrading their subscriptions.

The window coincides with the build-up to AFCON 2025, which will be hosted in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

During the period, DStv subscribers on the Yanga package and above will have access to expanded football coverage, including extra UEFA Champions League fixtures, additional Premier League matches and extended programming on SuperSport Football Plus and SuperSport Variety 1.