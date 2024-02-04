Nigerians Thrown Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses Again

Nigeria was thrown into darkness on Sunday as the national grid collapsed again.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the national grid collapsed at about 11.21 am on February 4, 2023.

A message was issued from one of the distribution companies (Disco) to estate residents and a response from the Head, of Corporate Communications, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC), Emeka Ezeh, confirmed the blackout.

The message from the disco to the estate’s residents read: ” Dear Prestige Customers

“The current power outage affecting your estate is due to a collapse of the national grid at about 11:21hrs.

“Efforts are currently being coordinated by the National Control Centre to effect the restoration of supply to the grid and all locations affected by the development.”

Ezeh in his response, however, claimed that power was later restored to some areas of EEDC’s jurisdiction.

Ezeh wrote:This is to confirm that there was a general system collapse today, 4th February 2024, at 11:21 am.

However, at 12:40 pm, there was the gradual restoration of power to Awada TCN, Nibo TCN, and Agu-Awka TCN.”