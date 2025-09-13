Nigerians, The Hobson’s Choice And Bandits

Almost four years to the day I penned this piece, precisely on

September 18, 2021 titled: ‘Who owns the land: Non-state actors or government?’ I asked inter alia: “We want to know who owns the land?”

Incidentally, so did Sonny Okosun, the late Nigerian artiste, in his hit song, “Papa’s land” released way back in 1977.

Sadly, 48 years after the Edo State-born crooner popped this very question, current events in the country have left millions of Nigerians wondering who is actually in control of their destinies – government or non-state actors, which include bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and their like.

Unfortunately, four years after the article was written not much has changed security wise in the country; though the government can point to the fact that to a large extent, the military has been able to curtail the ‘free reign’ Boko Haram insurgents previously had.

While this position is largely true, the nation now has to contend with a more widespread affliction in the form of banditry, kidnapping and other vices, which is proving more difficult to curtail.

In fact, the challenge was portrayed in an almost unbelievable report last weekend in which some Nigerians admitted that they were more at home with non-state actors than government agencies that are supposed to protect them!

In an article titled: ‘Bandits now protecting us against external attacks – Katsina community’, the innocent villagers who opened up to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a truly stunning fashion, gave a detailed account of their ‘symbiotic’ relationship with the ‘bad guys’.

For everyone to understand the situation better, I have decided to produce the report in full: “Bandits terrorising the communities have now resorted to protecting the residents from external attacks following a peace agreement reached in the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A resident of the Magama community, Abubakar Mohammad told journalists recently that relative peace is being enjoyed in the area, according to NAN.

Narrating how peace returned to their communities, Mohammad recalled that about six months ago, there was a peace agreement signed with the bandits.

The resident observed that since then, they have not recorded any case of bandits’ attack on communities around the area.

He said: “Most of these bandits, we know them; we stay in the same area with some of them. Some were even friends before they decided to isolate themselves.

“But we thank God since they have decided to embrace peace on their own. Some of them now come to the market, but you will never see them carrying guns.

“When you go to the forest, you will see them with their guns protecting us from external attacks, especially from Zamfara or other local government areas yet to embrace the (peace) dialogue.”

Mohammad described the present moment as a bumper harvest period because many have returned to their farms after abandoning them for a very long time due to grave insecurity.

Another resident of the area Uzairu Rabiu said: “For the past five to six months now, there have been no reports of attacks by bandits; therefore, we’re happy.

“However, our major concern now is the lack of proper drainage. Recently, about 50 houses were affected by flood in the Bagaruwa ward.

Rabiu added: “I’m appealing to the state government, our national and state assembly members, to do the needful.

We’re happy that banditry is gone, but flood is now our problem.”

Also speaking at a joint security committee meeting, the secretary of Jibia People’s Forum, Zubairu Sani, noted with happiness that peace was achieved through the support of various stakeholders in the area.

Sanni, while revealing that the bandits requested the peace accord, commended Governor Dikko Radda for his commitment to the fight against insecurity.

Jibia, a border community with Niger Republic, was among the areas seriously hit by the activities of bandits, stopping them from farming, going to school and carrying out other business activities.

However, with the recent peace accord between the community and the bandits, hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have returned to their ancestral homes.”

This report should cause those in authority sleepless nights if citizens have decided to place their fate in the hands of bandits rather than the government that is supposed to be their protector against the very same non-state actors!

This is a classic case of the ‘Hobson’s choice’ theory; a situation where there is the illusion of choice but only one option is actually available, often presented in a “take it or leave it” scenario.

Although the term originates from the early 17th-century, sadly, that is the situation in which many Nigerians have now found themselves. This is largely due to the failure of governments at all levels to successfully tackle the lawlessness pervading the land – from north to south and from east to west.

For instance, despite the tough talk by both the federal and state governments in the east, the stay at home order given by non-state actors, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) still holds sway in the South-East on Mondays.

Initially conceived as a display of civil disobedience to demand the release of IPOB’s detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, these Monday shutdowns, as detailed by SBM Intelligence, underscore how what began as a symbolic gesture of solidarity has quickly degenerated into a far more complex and corrosive reality. The analysis also highlights the sinister role of heavily armed elements—often referred to in hushed tones as ‘unknown gunmen’—attempting to enforce compliance.

Many, including innocent civilians and military officers, have paid the supreme sacrifice for failing to adhere to this ‘order’ which is now in its fourth year!

So, like the villagers in Katsina who have embraced the Hobson’s choice, people in the South-East have decided to ‘obey’ the non-state actors rather than their own government largely due to the inability of government to give them adequate protection.

And this, regrettably, is the case in many places across the country where the citizens have given up on their government being able to protect them and consequently, end up preferring to ‘settle’ their tormentors in order to be able to access their farmlands and even more importantly, stay alive!

While in truth it is not all doom and gloom with last month’s arrest of two top members of the Ansaru terrorist group – accused of several high-profile attacks including the 2022 brazen jailbreak in Abuja – until government is able to substantially checkmate non-state actors, it will be scant joy for those who have to face the Hobson’s choice in order to stay alive!