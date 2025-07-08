Nigerians Tasked On Patriotism, Security Consciousness

The Imam and Khatib of the National Mosque, Abuja, Shaykh Dr. Abdulkadir Solagberu, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, national identity, and security consciousness as the Islamic New Year begins.

He specifically urged both citizens and the government to draw inspiration from the lessons of Prophet Muhammad’s migration (Hijrah) from Makkah to Madinah.

Delivering a sermon titled “The New Hijrah Year: Rulings and Lessons”, Shaykh Solagberu, who is also the Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, highlighted the spiritual significance of the month of Muharram, describing it as a time for moral renewal and national reflection.

He encouraged Muslims across the country to begin the year with love, reconciliation, and a collective spirit of dawah (religious outreach), while warning against disunity and doctrinal divisions.

Citing classical Islamic scholarship, Shaykh Solagberu explained that exchanging greetings at the start of the Islamic year is not an innovation (bid’ah) but is supported by scholarly consensus and prophetic tradition.

“The companions of the Prophet would learn supplications just as they learned the Qur’an. When a new month or year began, they would pray for security, faith, and divine mercy,” he said, referencing scholars like Ibn Hajar al-‘Asqalani to support the permissibility of Hijrah greetings.

He further encouraged fasting on the 9th and 10th of Muharram—known as Ashura—describing it as a well-established Sunnah that commemorates the divine rescue of Prophet Musa. He emphasized it as a time for reflection, sacrifice, resilience, and gratitude for divine deliverance.

On national matters, Shaykh Solagberu called on the Nigerian government to increase investment in security infrastructure, drawing parallels with the strategic intelligence employed during the Prophet’s migration.

He urged the authorities to provide both moral and material support to security agencies to enable them to effectively fight crime, protect citizens, and uphold justice.

The cleric also called on citizens to be more patriotic, urging them to protect Nigeria’s dignity and contribute to its development.

“Patronise local products over foreign ones. Improve your own schools and hospitals. Do not betray your country or divulge its secrets for fleeting worldly gain,” he said, encouraging Nigerians to develop a nationalistic spirit rooted in Islamic values.

Drawing lessons from the Prophet’s consistent efforts to preserve Islamic identity, Shaykh Solagberu cited the adoption of practices such as fasting on the 9th of Muharram to differentiate Muslims from other religious groups.

“Just as the Prophet safeguarded the uniqueness of Islamic identity, Nigerians must protect their national identity and pride without compromising their faith,” he added.

He concluded with prayers for peace and stability in Nigeria, asking Allah to protect the country from trials, bestow His mercy, and unite the hearts of all citizens.

“May Allah fortify Nigeria and shield it from tribulations. May this new year bring victory and blessings to all Muslims,” he prayed.

The sermon, delivered at the National Mosque in Abuja, was attended by top government officials, religious scholars, diplomats, and worshippers from across the country.