Nigerians Suffer 65% Of Zoonotic Diseases –NVMA

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) has said 65 per cent of human diseases in Nigeria are zoonotic (livestock-related).

President Moses Arokoya said this at the 61st Annual National Congress/ Annual General Meeting of the NVMA in Jalingo. He noted that zoonotic diseases were on the increase in Nigeria, resulting in 2.7 million lives lost globally annually.

He said the choice of Taraba for the conference was strategic, noting that a disease-free zone would be established on the Mambilla Plateau.

The NVMA chief added that the eradication of diseases from the Mambilla Plateau would lead to the production of large metric tons of fresh meat.

Arokoya said more DFZ were needed in the country to make livestock production an economic stimulus.

The president further decried the state of abattoirs in Nigeria, adding that poor abattoirs have enhanced microbial resistance as most Nigerians consume drugs used in the treatment of livestock before they are slaughtered.