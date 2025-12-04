Nigerians Spent Over 1.3bn Hours On Spotify In 2025

…as local music consumption rose 82%

Nigerians streamed music for over 1.3 billion hours on Spotify in 2025, a year marked by explosive growth in local music consumption and the powerful rise of new artists.

According to Spotify’s annual Wrapped data, listening to Nigerian music surged by 82 percent over the past year, with homegrown talent dominating the charts. The top five most-streamed artists in the country were all Nigerian: Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Asake, Burna Boy, and Odumodublvck.

Wizkid also claimed the moststreamed album with “Morayo,” while Davido’s collaboration with Omah Lay, “With You,” was the most-streamed song nationally and the most-shared track on social platforms.

The year 2025 was defined by breakthrough acts, with four new artists securing spots in the Top 10 most-streamed songs. Fido’s viral anthem “Joy is Coming” reached number two, followed by Kunmie’s “Arike” at three, Faceless’s “Venus” at four, and Spotify RADAR artist FOLA’s “Lost” at six.

Established stars maintained their influence, with Asake demonstrating remarkable reach by placing three albums within the top 10.

Ayra Starr remained the most-streamed female artist in Nigeria, with Tems, Smur Lee, Tiwa Savage, and Sunmisola also ranking in the top 10, the latter highlighting the enduring popularity of gospel music. On the global stage, Nigerian artists continued to expand their footprint.

Burna Boy led as the mostexported artist, followed by Tems, Rema, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid. Rema’s “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez remained the most-exported Nigerian song for the third consecutive year.

The Afrobeats genre itself saw global listening grow by 22 percent. Beyond music, podcast consumption in Nigeria grew dramatically, with a 97 per cent year-on-year increase in listening hours and a 48 percent rise in local podcast creation, heavily driven by faith and spirituality content.

Other key metrics revealed deepening engagement: daily music streams in Nigeria grew by 23 percent, and the average listening age in the country is 25.

Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, stated: “Nigeria’s 2025 Wrapped paints a picture of a music scene that is absolutely thriving. It’s incredible to see how fast Nigerians embrace fresh voices right alongside the legends.