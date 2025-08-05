Nigerians Spent N1.3trn On PMS In June

Nigerians spent an estimated N1.3 trillion on fuel (Premium Motor Spirit) in June 2025, according to a new report by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) which was presented to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The report posited a total of 1.44 billion litres of the product was distributed nationwide and that fuel sold for between N885 and N925 per litre during the month, with an average pump price of N905 per litre. NMDPRA stated that out of the volume of petrol trucked out, N411.9 billion worth came directly from refineries, while the remaining N891.9 billion originated from depots.

The report further posited that offtake from local refineries per day stands at about 15 million litres per day, while about 35 million litres are supplied from across depots. Further analysis of the data of the report showed that 455.2 million litres of PMS were trucked out from refineries, in June alone, while depots accounted for 985.6 million litres, which represented an 18.55 per cent increase from the 1.22 billion litres recorded in May.

It added that the average daily distribution was 48 million litres in June, from 54 million litres, with the number of trucks in May being about 37,000 and 32,000 in June. The report further showed that 424 million litres of diesel,were distributed in June while 552 million was distributed in May. It added that refineries supplied 54 million litres in June while depots supplied 370 million litres. The NMDPRA report revealed that the daily truckouts were 14 million litres in June and 17 million litres in May, while Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) volume was 54 million litres in May and 67 million litres in June.