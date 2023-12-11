Nigerians spend N869.7bn on importation of used vehicle

Despite the 15 per cent National Authomoted Council (NAC) Levy, Nigerian ports took delivery of N869.7 billion between January and September 2023. Data by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that the country imported N135.82 billion used vehicles with diesel or semidiesel engine of cylinder capacity of >2,500 cc in the period. Also, between January and June 2023, import was totaled N733.92 billion as a result massive importation of damaged vehicles, which are far cheaper than fairly used ones.

This month, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’ shipping data explained that five vessels will offload 1,650 units at Port and terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), adding that Great Lagos had arrived on Monday with 500 units. The shipping data listed other vessels expected before the end of this week as Reppublica Brasile laden with 300 units; Grande Congo, 300 units; Grande Angola, 250 units and Grand Guinea, 300 units. Also in October, the three vessels which berthed with 990 units of used vehicles at the terminal are Reppublica Argentina with 300 units, Great Antwerp and Crand Cameron offloaded 340 units and 350 units respectively, while the terminal took delivery of 2,365 units of used vehicles ferried by six vessels in August 2023, noting that Grande Marocco offloaded 210 units; Rep Argentina, 400 units; Avorio, 400 units; Graned Tema, 400 units; Osaka Grimaldi, 205 units; Grande Senegal, 350 units and Grande Lagos, 400 units.

Findings revealed that most of the imports were accidented used vehicles from United States as importers said it cost between $2,000 and $3,500 to purcharse damaged vehicles, depending on brands as Nigeria annual vehicle demand has reached 720,000 units, while local production is just 14,000 units. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) between January and June 2023, the country took delivery of used vehicles, with diesel or semi-diesel engine, of cylinder capacity >2500cc. However, the bureau noted that latest importation of used vehicles was 1.64 per cent of the total goods imported into the country in the third quarter of 2023, while it was 12.82 per cent in the first half year. It would be recalled that the Managing Director of Oktopo Logistics Limited, Mr Sam Elem has explained that it was cheaper for importers to order for damaged vehicles, saying that with $2,000 importers could buy a Toyota used vehicle in United States, saying that with import fees, clearing at the port and repairs, it would cost less than N2 million when compared to N8.2 million to acquire Hyundai 1.2 litres, which is one of the lowest cars assembled in the country. He said: “Toyota 1.5 litres cost N13.5 million in Nigeria; Honda City, 1.5 litres in a similar category is sold for N10.4 million; Toyota