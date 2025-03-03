Nigerians shunning CNG over safety concerns, skepticism, cost, say Experts

Share

There has been a massive promotion of Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) as solution to the outrageous hike in transport cost in the country since the removal fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration. But PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the adoption of CNG as a cheaper source of fuel has been greeted by widespread apathy among motorists. Experts explain why

CNG conversion stalls in Lagos, others

Widespread apathy among commercial drivers in Lagos has significantly stalled the conversion of vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). That was even after the Federal Government through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) distributed free kits to conversion partners in the state.

The PCNGi, is a component of the palliative intervention of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration directed at providing succour to the masses occasioned by the transitive hardships of the fuel subsidy removal policy of the Federal Government.

The agency aims to raise $25 million to cover its pilot phase, $75 million by the end of 2024, and $250 million by 2027 to support the development of CNG infrastructure for Nigeria.

The pilot programme started with 21,000 units and 10 participants’ workshops and it had projected that by the end of 2024, it will reach 150,000 units and 250 participants’ workshops.

Although it was reported that about 100,000 conversions had been carried out as at November 2024, the partners said that they could not confirm the figure, even as they have complained of “unresponsiveness on the part of targeted beneficiaries.”

An assessment of the project carried out by Sunday Telegraph showed a lack of interest among commercial vehicle operators, who were offered the conversion kits free of charge through PCNGi partners.

Insufficient filling stations slow FG’s CNG project

The Nigerian government’s push for the utilisation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cheaper and cleaner alternative to fuel is being challenged by the lack of sufficient filling stations.

However, motorists, who have converted their vehicles to CNG have described the difficulty in getting their cars refilled as ‘moving from pan to fire.’

“You will not believe that I have been making efforts to refill my car for the past four days but there is no gas in the station close to me at Durumi, Abuja, except I drive to Airport Road,” Aisha Umar, an Abuja resident, said.

“How can the government be pushing people to convert their cars without adequate preparation on how these cars will be refilled? We are having conversion centres everywhere but no refilling station.”

The Federal Government, in July 2024, commissioned six refuelling stations to serve residents of Abuja.

It also commissioned others in Lagos State.

Sunday Telegraph reports that these stations have become inadequate, as motorists drive long distances before getting to these stations. In some areas, CNG filling stations can’t be found.

Henry Orji, a businessman and a commercial tricycle operator (Keke driver) in Yaba, Lagos, said that he has returned to using petrol to power his Keke due to unavailability of CNG stations.

“Refilling my Keke with CNG is really cheap compared to fuel and I can tell you that I have saved some amount since I started using it. But getting it to buy is not as convenient as fuel. We have just this station here serving the whole of these areas,” Orji said.

Although, Nigeria has abundant natural gas reserves, domestic distribution has historically been unreliable due to issues in supply chains, infrastructure, and government policies. There have been periodic shortages of natural gas, and disruptions in the gas supply chain could make CNG less reliable for daily use. This inconsistency impacts potential users, especially businesses that rely on a dependable fuel source for their operations.

It was also revealed that the high cost of conversion is a disincentive to many Nigerians. Currently, conversion cost ranges from N600, 000 to N1, 200,000 depending on size of the vehicle.

Speaking on the cost of conversion, Micheal Oluwagbemi, the programme coordinator, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), assured Nigerians that various products were now being provided by the private sector to make CNG conversion affordable. He added that the government was working on credit facilities that can reduce the cost of conversion.

Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) and the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) recently signed a partnership agreement to launch a N10 billion Credit Access for Light and Mobility (CALM) fund.

But a developmental economist, human rights promoter and public affairs commentator, Dr. Tunde Elebute, observed that Malaysia and some other countries are phasing out CNG vehicles, wondering why Federal Government is insisting on introducing what other countries were banning.

“The CNG cars are not safe with all the bumps on our roads, the traffic hold-ups, the heat in our environment. CNG cars are not safe in Nigeria. I advise the government to back out from the introduction of CNG cars. I will not enter a CNG vehicle. Gas is too dangerous if it explodes,” he warns.

Government initiatives and public skepticism

Despite government’s efforts, including subsidies and the establishment of credit facilities, public skepticism persists. Many Nigerians doubt the government’s commitment and the long-term viability of CNG, further delaying widespread adoption.

In conclusion, the delay in CNG adoption in Nigeria stems from a combination of safety concerns, high conversion costs, inadequate infrastructure, and public skepticism. Addressing these challenges requires comprehensive strategies, including enhancing public awareness, expanding infrastructure, reducing conversion costs, and building public trust in government initiatives.

Lack of infrastructure and high cost of conversion

Meanwhile, experts in the automotive industry have said that the biggest challenges for CNG adoption in Nigeria was the lack of refueling infrastructure. According to them, Nigeria has very few CNG refueling stations, which limits accessibility for drivers interested in switching to CNG. Unlike gasoline and diesel, which have refueling points across the country, CNG infrastructure remains concentrated in a few regions, leaving much of the country without access.

They said this situation creates significant inconvenience for potential users, particularly those who commute long distances or work in remote areas.

They also pointed out that the financial burden of converting vehicles to CNG deters many Nigerians that would be interested in converting their vehicles to CNG.

Conversion costs range from N700, 000 to N1.5 million, a substantial expense for average citizens. Although the government offers subsidies to reduce these costs, many still find the investment prohibitive, especially in the current economic climate.

Similarly, while CNG is cheaper than petrol, selling at N230 per litre, compared to petrol’s N1,000 per litre, the initial conversion cost remains a significant barrier. Additionally, concerns about potential future increases in CNG prices contribute to public hesitation.

Safety concerns and public perception

Safety is another major issue surrounding CNG. Many Nigerians harbour concerns about the safety of CNG vehicles, fueled in part by limited awareness and knowledge about the fuel. CNG is stored at high pressure, and any system failure can lead to potentially dangerous situations if proper safety measures were not followed.

Safety apprehensions significantly impede CNG adoption in Nigeria. Incidents like the October explosion in Benin, which injured three people, have heightened public fear. The government attributes such accidents to unlicensed conversion mechanics and emphasises that, when properly installed, CNG systems are safe. Nonetheless, public mistrust persists.

Why CNG should not replace conventional fuel

With the upsurge of price petrol from May 29, 2023, which has raised the cost of transportation in the country by over 200 per cent, promoting Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative to petrol and diesel, may seem like an opportunity for savings, economic relief; but sociopolitical commentator, Adedotun Ogunyemi, said that adopting CNG comes with significant risks that far outweigh the perceived benefits—especially in a country like Nigeria, where critical factors such as infrastructure, traffic, and safety are deeply intertwined.

He said: “On the surface, CNG appears cheaper. But are we considering the full picture?

“Firstly, converting vehicles to run on CNG involves a significant upfront investment. Installation costs for CNG kits can be prohibitive for ordinary citizens and small business owners, many of whom are already struggling to meet basic needs. Additionally, CNG-powered vehicles require specialized maintenance, which could lead to further strain on Nigerians’ already thin wallets.”

He noted that the availability of CNG filling stations across the country was grossly inadequate.

“Fueling infrastructure is concentrated in certain areas, and it’s unlikely to expand rapidly given the current state of Nigeria’s economy. For those who travel long distances, especially truck drivers and logistics companies, this lack of infrastructure could lead to operational downtime and increased transport costs. These economic burdens, in the long run, could cancel out any initial savings,” he said.

As regards to the safety and the risk to lives, he disclosed that CNG carries serious safety risks that cannot be ignoured.

“CNG is stored under high pressure in cylinders. Any fault in the cylinder or the vehicle’s conversion can lead to devastating consequences, including explosions. In a country like Nigeria, where vehicle maintenance is often inconsistent, the risk of malfunction is heightened. Poorly trained mechanics, substandard conversion kits, and the general lack of awareness among drivers about CNG safety protocols further amplify this danger.

“Moreover, traffic congestion in major cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano poses an additional threat. Traffic generates excessive heat, especially when vehicles are stationary for long periods. The extreme Nigerian heat, combined with over-pressurised CNG tanks in vehicles increases the likelihood of accidents. A single explosion in a packed area like Oyingbo or Idumota could lead to catastrophic loss of life and property,” he warned.

Environmentalists have argued that CNG burns cleaner than petrol or diesel, emitting fewer greenhouse gases. While this is true in controlled environments, the Nigerian context, according to a Natural Gas Technician, Randal Thompson, adds layers of complexity that undermine this argument.

According to him, many fuel stations in Nigeria are not equipped to handle the environmental risks associated with large-scale CNG adoption, saying improperly maintained CNG systems could lead to gas leaks, posing serious health risks to the public.

He noted that Methane, the primary component of natural gas, is far more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide if released into the atmosphere unchecked.

“In essence, improper CNG handling could cause more harm to the environment than petrol,” he stressed.

He also said that the nature of Nigeria’s bad roads cannot be overstated. Vehicles repeatedly bumping along potholed roads would face increased wear and tear, increasing the chance of equipment failure—especially for high-pressure CNG systems. The risks of a CNG tank malfunction due to the poor condition of our roads are far too great to ignore.

Additionally, he said that Nigerian roads, particularly in cities like Lagos, are characterized by endless traffic jams. In such congested conditions, vehicles generate immense amounts of heat. For CNG-powered vehicles, prolonged exposure to high temperatures could weaken the integrity of pressurized tanks, increasing the risk of gas leaks or, in worst cases, explosions.

