Nigerians Shouldn’t Expect Miracles From Tinubu, Says Fagbemi

Prince Sunday Fagbemi is the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara State. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks on the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) verdict, President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet and the performance of the Kwara State government in last few years

How do you see the Presidential Election Petition Court decision on the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

I think it is a heart warning. It is a confirmation of the peoples’ confidence in the President and the APC. It was very elaborate, comprehensive and even self-explanatory even to the ordinary man on the street.

It just showed that there is no room for manipulation of people that were having the idea that it is on the social media that we win elections. The judges were very courageous and they refused to be intimidated by the opposition. So, I think it is a landmark judgment. It is good for the advancement of democracy.

The Vice President who was at the court had pleaded with the other political parties to join APC to move the nation forward. What do you make of the reaction of the two major political parties to go to the Supreme Court?

Well, people are insatiable, and their recourse to the Supreme Court is the beauty of democracy. It is their inalienable right to pursue justice, but we know that it is their failure ab initio and it is a waste of time. To me I will say they don’t have the spirit of sportsmanship.

Some other issues have come up in our electoral system. Some have argued that the appeal cases should have been concluded before the swearing of any winner. How do you see this?

That is an issue for the legislature to debate and the judiciary to take action. I think it will be good to tow that line.

How would you describe President Bola Tinubu’s 100 days in office?

The President is somebody that has vision and mission. And he knows what the problem of the country is. We need a courageous president who has the political will to take the bull by the horn. I think that is what he has done and that is good for Nigeria.

Like it is often said, any farmer that does not sow should not expect to reap. So, we should all be ready to make sacrifices. That is what we are going to do. Some of us don’t want to face reality, but expect magic to happen.

And we should understand that God performs miracles, but magic is a mirage. If he hasn’t done what he has done so far, we would have been at zero point, which is not good for the country. So, I think his 100 days in office is a blessing to the country.

In specific terms, one of his major actions was the removal of fuel subsidy. To what extent would you say that has been a blessing?

That is the sacrifice I am talking about. Already, we have seen the savings that have been made. So that ordinarily should ginger all Nigerians that there is light at the end of the tunnel. You will remember the increase we have witnessed in Federal Allocation since June and July – over N900 billion and that of August would be in the excess of N1 trillion.

It is the savings from the fuel subsidy that a few people have been pocketing over the years, and you know this so-called cabal, if the President had not made the announcement that day, I am sure they would not have allowed him to do it. So, I think it takes super courage for him to have done that and it is good for Nigeria.

How do you want these savings to be utilized?

Let’s try by all means to put the refineries in place, because this importation of fuel is biting hard on the people. If the refineries cannot be rehabilitated, let the government build new ones, after all, individuals are building refineries today.

What makes it difficult for the country to have its? Functional ones for that matter so that people can get these fuels easily and cheaply. And one other thing is that this subsidy removal is taking us to another level in terms of technology. Look at the gas-powered and electric vehicles that are being imported now.

The technology has been in place in many countries for some years now. So, when we have these electric cars and the ones that use gas, there will be options and anybody will have a choice. It is just that we are not paying the living wage due to mismanagement of the resources of the country by the former government.

So now, if we have prudent management of resources, in the next four or five years, Nigeria will be a different place entirely.

Talking about mismanagement of resources, how do you see the fact that Buhari’s government left behind trillion of Naira debt?

We have seen what is happening. The new legislature and the entire government are looking into all these things. It is not Buhair par se. the president cannot be in two places at the same time, not to talk about being in multiple places at the same time.

Look at what the erstwhile CBN Governor had done to the economy. There are so many loans that were taken that were not appropriated by the National Assembly. So, all those things are telling on the economy of the country.

By now, let’s not say much about it because the CBN Governor is already standing trial in order to avoid making statements that are sub-judice. But the outcome of the investigation and prosecution will provide some light.

You Governo has served 100 days in office, after the first four years. How would you rate his performance?

This second term of governor AbduRasaq is for consolidation. He has laid the foundation in education, health, infrastructure and even in human capital development and we are getting to the stage of industrialization now.

So, the governor has done excellently well. Don’t forget that we were a pariah state before his administration came on board. We said all our money that was supposed to come from SUBEB, the World Health Organisation, was no longer relating with the state because counterpart fundings were not paid by the previous government.

The moment he came in, he cleared all these outstanding. You can see that over 600 schools were renovated or constructed in the first term. In terms of employment, over 4,000 teachers were employed in one fell swoop, and now we have completed many infrastructures in the state, such that we are transforming to an industrialized state.

The garment factory is ready, the innovation hall too and hospitals are now functioning. Today, every local government has a functioning local government and teachers and civil servants are being paid as at when due. The elderly and pensioners who have spent the better parts of their lives serving the state are being paid, and everybody is looking good. So Kwara is on the move.

How is the state government handling the palliative issue? Is it getting to the people at the grassroots?

Definitely, because a committee that does not involve politicians at all has been put in place. The people are to deal directly with all segments of the society. The Commissioner of Police is the head of the committee.

The Chairman of the State Traditional Council is there, Labour is there as well as the NGOs and the press are there. This is because we know that Kwara belongs to all, not just to partisan politicians. So palliatives are being sorted out the best way that it should.

The appointment of some Senators and Members of the House of Representatives to Tinubu’s government has been described as disruptive, necessitating a bye-election in the affected constituencies. How do you see this?

Well, he knows what he wants. Those who were elected into the positions had the choice of remaining where they were elected. If they chose to go into the executive arm, so be it. It is not that there are no other people, but you can also appreciate the fact that the President cannot know all the people, and I believe that he chose those people after due consultations.

I believe that they were picked after due consultations. I don’t see anything wrong with it. On the issue of the cost of organizing by elections, you cannot eat an omelet without breaking an egg. That one is always there. If the money is not spent on byelections, it would be spent on something else. In any case, can you quantify the value these people would add to the executive arms of the government? So it is neither here nor there.