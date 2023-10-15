Nigerians should expect my new songs this October –Lilian Nneji

Nigeria’s gospel singer and songwriter, Lilian Nneka Nneji, has stated that Nigerians can look forward to her new set of songs this October which talk about confidence that Nigerians will overcome every hurdle and every enemy on their paths. Nneji, also a worship leader from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) stated these in an interview adding that the songs also assured every believer that “God is taking us to a place of victory.”

The gospel minister, who released her first album in 2011, noted that the journey had not been easy for her but God has been faithful to her family and calling. She said, “The journey has still not been easy I must say. You know as a mother, wife, pastor’s wife, sister, CEO, etc; juggling all of these inbetween makes it more challenging as I still need to take care of everything and then do the music ministry at the same time. It is a whole lot but I must confess that God has helped me thus far. I’m standing today because God showed me mercy and gave me grace as in enough grace to run everything at the same time.

“Time and finance have been a major challenge for me. I have several unreleased songs due to the fact that I have not been able to create time in the midst of my tight schedules and then finance to do a very quality production; music production runs into millions these days but I know God will help me.” When asked what messages the church and Nigerians needed to hear particularly at the present times, she said, “The country is going through tough times and there’s so much pressure on people leading many to depression and it’s like, Nigerians needs songs that will encourage them to wait on God and the songs of Praises and Thanksgiving to God; after all only the living can feed.