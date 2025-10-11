Nigerians Should Contribute Their Quota Rather Than Criticise People In Power –Bisi Yusuf

The Director-General of the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT), Hon. Bisi Yusuf, has said that Nigerians must focus more on contributing their quota to national development rather than constantly criticising those in power. Yusuf, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Alimosho Constituency 1, explained that the GMT is committed to taking the achievements and policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the grassroots. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Hon. Yusuf also spoke on the objectives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in keeping Nigerians informed about the policies of the Tinubu administration, his views on governance, and why he believes Nigeria remains the best country in the world. Excerpts:

Could you tell us what GMT is all about ?

about? GMT, as it implies, means Grassroots Movement for Tinubu, the significance is that, when you put a pole down, you will see that the bottom is very wide and it becomes narrow as it gets to the top. The power is at the ground, but politicians don’t take this into consideration, they don’t take it to be anything. If you compare the total population of the grass- roots, where the bulk votes are, you will understand what I am saying. But we normally neglect them; we take them as if they are not important.

We should not forget that these people at the bottom constitute the largest population. We may say that they are inferior in terms of economic power or social power, but you have to know that the Permanent Voter Card (PVC), both at the bottom and at the top, one is not superior to the other; it’s the same vote.

If you don’t con- sider that one, you are a failure. It’s better to approach the grass- roots, where the bulk votes are and take them as more important than the ones at the top because the ones at the top might not even have time for this kind of thing

How many Dangotes do we have in Nigeria, how many Otedolas or millionaires do we have in Nigeria? Their PVCs and even those of the governors and that of the President is the same as the one with a beggar in Kano Street in Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

What we are doing now is carrying the messages and activities of President Bola Tinubu to the grassroots and explaining them in the language the people understand. We tell them that there hope is here.

How do we let them understand? We illustrate to them the activities and efforts of Mr President. We are not campaigning now, but you cannot be doing things secretly, people have to know what you are doing.

We are just a megaphone to Mr President, to spread his activities to the grassroots so that they would know that what they are doing now, they are preparing for their future, and that their children and grandchildren would benefit from what the president is doing. We let them know about the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the debt repayments that the president is doing and others. We want them to know that the president is paying the debts that their children would have inherited.

Look at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, see what the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is doing; he is commissioning projects every day and laying foundation of projects, you can see what is happening in other states of the federation too.

Also, look at the increment in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the country, look at electricity, it has improved, see our external reserves, GDP, all these things we need to explain to the grassroots so that they can sacrifice little to enjoy, sacrifice temporary enjoyment for permanent enjoyment. That is what we want the people to understand.

There is no way a surgical operation would be done that you would not have some pains. You need to endure the pains so that you will enjoy good health later. Look at the rate of naira to dollar, it’s now stable, look at petroleum prod- ucts that we used to queue for, see our refineries, they are being repaired, see the way we mine gold and other products in the country, these are where people did not pay attention to. We are now exporting more than what we import; it’s a beautiful day for us.

Electricity is now stable, people may say it is expensive, yes it is expensive, you must use it productively. Once you use it productively, you will gain what- ever you are using it for. We are now living in reality more than the kind of life we were living before.

Is the group in other parts of the country because you are operating from Lagos?

The man in charge of Delta State just left here now, Oyo State is in full operation, Ondo State, Ogun State, Osun State and Ekiti State are working, Kwara State has started, we are in Kaduna State, we have inaugurated Yobe State, Adamawa is also there, and we are moving across the federation.

There is a coalition of politicians in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), some people feel that some of these support groups for President Tinubu came up because the APC is afraid of what would happen in 2027 with the coalition, how would you react to this?

Those saying that don’t understand what politics is; if any party needs to be afraid, it’s not the APC, the people in APC see beyond their noses. These are people that plan, we are strategists, we are well organised. You cannot put people of different ideologies together and think it will work as they are doing in the ADC. They are not there for the in- terest of the people; it’s for their own interest.

They wanted to be min- isters; they were unable to get it, which is not the fault of the president. Mr President is looking for people who will be able to act above their personal interests, which is why Nigeria is moving forward. I normally refer to them as discredited can- didates. When you look at them, you will see that they want to follow their personal ambitions.

Ask them what they will do differently if they were to be in power. Mr Peter Obi that contested under the Labour Party in 2023 said that he would remove fuel subsidy if he became the president, same for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). So, what is the offence of President Bola Tinubu now for talking and implement- ing it, and for him to be bold to take actions after what he said.

People also feel that it is time we had state police based on the level of insecurity in the country…

We are on it, it is not some- thing you just jump into, and we are practising democracy, so there are procedures to follow. I was once in a very dynamic and proactive legislative chamber: Lagos State House of Assembly, a state that is above common standard of excellence.

It needs a lot of procedures to get there, which is why consultations are going on now on it. President Tinubu has just inaugurated forest guards, he is coming to that. We don’t believe in fire brigade approach, we want to go through the normal procedure and get it done properly

Campaign has not started, are we going to see GMT campaigning for President Tinubu when it is time?

Presently, we are focused on what we are doing, our own is to spread the activities of the president as they unfold everyday so that people would not be left behind, they would know what Mr President is doing, they would know what the federal government is doing and all misinformation, misgivings will not continue. That is our engage- ment now and when we get to that bridge, we will cross it.

How do you mobilise the people?

We move out everywhere and we base our activities on data, we collect data. We have director- ates; education, administration, medical, media, foot soldiers, mobilisation and the rest of it. We even go to markets to tell the people what Mr President is doing.

Is it a direct project of the president, or how do you get funds for it? Mr President is not involved, if somebody is a good product, you can work for him easily. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only mono-product that we have now that we are selling, you know he is a law abid- ing person and he will not use the resources of the country to finance such projects. We are on our own, the man has done a lot for the country such that people are ready to offer support for this government

We are on our own, the man has done a lot for the country such that people are ready to offer support for this government. Sixty five years after Independence, some people believe that the vision of our founding fathers are being eroded, they expect that by now we should be bigger than this as a nation… What is their own contribution towards the development of Nigeria? It is not when you are in government alone that you can contribute to the nation’s development.

People are sabotaging the good intentions of the government, it is our responsibility. Some people curse Nigeria, is that not bad? But for me, I say ‘God should continue to bless the country.’ To me, Nigeria is the best country in the world. What do you think we should do urgently before we clock 70 years as a nation? That is what we are doing and that is what Mr President is doing.

That is the foundation Mr President is laying, it is left for you and I to cooperate with him to see that no detractors have their way. We should not allow them to push the hand of the clock back. We must raise the consciousness of the people.

See the coastal road from Lagos to Calabar, see the road coming from Sokoto to Badagry in Lagos State, see the railway from Lagos to Abuja… There are many other projects and innovations that are being done that we have not wit- nessed before. The President is a thinker and doer. You were in the Lagos State House of Assembly for 12 years, 2027 is coming, do you still want to serve the people? Am I not serving the people now? I am really serving the people; I don’t need any elective office before I perform. You don’t need appointment or elective office to perform, and that is what I am doing now.

I have seen something good in Mr President and I have taken it up. I have served the people of Alimosho, the most politically sophisticated people in the country and I am now the apex leader of the place. I need to tell them what the president is doing and the infrastructural development Mr President has given to us, how can we pay back?