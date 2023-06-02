Nigerians Should Be Prepared For More Hardship Under Tinubu –Ogene

There are speculations that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was conspicuously missing during the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu. What informed the decision of the group to distance itself from the ceremony?

No, it is not true. If you had watched well, you will find out that it is not only Ohanaeze as the majority of the cultural organisations in Nigeria were absent. Name them; the Afenifere, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and a host of others. As a cultural organisation, we believe that election is still in process and you know there are processes of conducting and concluding elections.

These include voting, counting and declaration of results and finally the court. As a cultural organization, we shall not identify with any particular party now as there is no opposition until the court takes a final decision. It is understandable that majority of Nigerians believes that the election is not yet over until the court gives the final ruling.

How did you and the organization see the first surprise packet from the president on the much awaited subsidy removal?

It is most unfortunate that the president took the decision without consultation. He hasn’t even removed the fuel subsidy and a litre of fuel is being sold at N1,000 in Asaba Delta State and between N700 and N800 in Anambra State and not up to 24 hours of handing over of power. However it will not be a surprise package because Nigerians needs to expect nothing from someone who took over from Muhammadu Buhari.

This is a man who told Nigerians that he will start from where Buhari stopped. Is it to start from collapsed security, kidnapping, fuel scarcity, collapsed education system, hunger and unemployment, among others? That is why Nigerians believes that eight years of Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has set Nigeria fiver years back- wards. Buhari met fuel at N120 per litre and left it N250.

That is why Nigerians voted against APC, that is also why you saw the youth revolution, civil society organizations protests, court actions here and there. Nigerians know that they voted for a particular political party and that the party won.

What should Nigerians expect from the new administration?

Nigerians should expect hardship. Tinubu made no single promise during his inauguration. During Buhari’s campaign, Tinubu promised Nigerians that the APC government will lessen the hardship on the people. Did the sudden rise in fuel price of lessen the burden of Nigerians? This sudden development is like heart attack.

This time, no one is safe because even the so-call rich people and industrial sector will have no place of safety. It is only the mafias and the same cabals that may be safe. The rest of Nigerians should get more prepared for more hardship. I have not seen or heard of any positive policy that has in- tent to change anything as it were in Nigeria today.

Do you see hope for a new Nigeria?

There is no hope for a new Nigeria and that is the more reason why majority of Nigerians, stakeholders, women, youths and even children shunned the inauguration. You noticed that very few Nigerian leaders attended the ceremony, while others are watching and waiting for the court process. The situation calls for prayers because it is only God that can intervene under this situation. We are drifting into anarchy and lawlessness. So, Nigerians should rise and fight for their liberation because it is only Nigerians that can liberate themselves.

But it seems that the administration has the endorsement of the international community…

It is Nigerians who know where things have gone wrong and there is a saying that it is he who wears the shoe that knows where it pinches him. The situation in Nigeria is very unfortunate because as a country, we have never had it this bad but with God all things are possible.