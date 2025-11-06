Nigerians’ Searches For Zoot Suits Soar 310% As Vintage Fashion Explodes

New Google Search trends data released ahead of Lagos Fashion Week confirms a massive surge in Nigerian interest in vintage fashion and traditional attire, revealing a style landscape deeply engaged with its past. Search interest for vintage clothing as a category skyrocketed by 90 per cent over the past two months.

This trend is powered by explosive growth in specific retro items, with searches for “Zoot suit” soaring by 310 per cent, queries for “Tube top” increasing by 140 per cent, and lookups for “Bell-bottoms” rising by 60 per cent. Concurrently, the data shows a powerful reaffirmation of cultural identity, with top searches for “outfit” focusing on “Traditional outfit of igbo” and “Nupe outfit.”

Nigerians are also actively seeking ways to fuse these elements with modern style, as seen in popular “how to style” queries like “Scarf on bubu gown” and “Jacket with a gown.”

In footwear, the shift towards classic, confident accessories is clear, with search interest for the slingback shoe jumping 110 percent in just 30 days, driven by specific queries for colored heels. This data paints a picture of a fashion-forward nation confidently blending global nostalgia with deep-rooted heritage.