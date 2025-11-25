Nigerians Resolve To Vote Out Incompetent Govt – Aregbesola

Residents of Osogbo and the wider Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu Federal Constituency turned out in large numbers as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) concluded its Federal Constituency Tour in Osun State.

From the Ataoja’s palace to the Technical College in Osogbo, supporters, including artisans, market men and women, youths, and students waited for hours to welcome the party’s National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who led the tour.

Addressing supporters, Aregbesola expressed gratitude for their long-standing support and emphasized the need for Nigerians to unite to vote out the ruling parties at all levels.

“The people of Osun resonate with what we represent. Our achievements and legacies continue to speak for us, which is why we receive such warm reception, especially in Osogbo,” he said.

Aregbesola criticized the current administration for failing in nearly every sector, noting that insecurity, poverty, hunger, and economic decline have plagued the country. “The only viable alternative is our great party, the ADC, which is poised to liberate the people and make life better for the masses. Our people have resolved to vote out an incompetent government,” he added.

He urged supporters to mobilize others to join the party and participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, promising “a government of vision, mission, and direction.”

Earlier, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II, pledged his support for ADC, recalling the transformation of Osogbo during Aregbesola’s tenure as governor (2010–2018). “Aregbesola’s journey this time is different. He has come to work assiduously for the betterment of Osun, and we will back him in 2026,” the monarch said.

The event also served as a mobilisation platform, with senior party figures, including Dr. Charles Omidiji, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji, Senator Felix Ogunwale, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, and Dr. Najeem Salaam encouraging grassroots engagement and reaffirming ADC as the party capable of rescuing Osun and Nigeria from decline.

Other dignitaries present included Engr. Jide Adeniji, Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile, Revd. Adelowo Adebiyi, Senator Adelere Oriolowo, and Mr. Jide Bewaji.