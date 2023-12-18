Nigerians Reacts As Pastor Bolaji Invites Spyro To Perform At Church Christmas Carol

Following the Christmas Carol that was held at the Harvesters International Christian Center Church, Lekki Branch in Lagos on Sunday, December 17, 2023, the church leader, Pastor Bolaji Idowu has sparked a wave of reactions for inviting famous Afrobeats singer, Spyro to perform during the church service.

Although, other celebrities like Daniel Effiong, Bisola Ayeola, Dorathy Bachor, Sharon Ooja, Uzor Arukwe, Adeh Gbolahan, and Kenneth Ophopho, were seen on the church flier apart from Spyro.

Hours before the Carol service, pastor Bolaji announced on his Instagram page, with the caption that reads, “Can’t wait for this! It’s today, and starts in less than an hour.”

Ever since his post on his Instagram page, Pastor Bolaji has since been ridiculed by netizens who condemned the idea of mixing worldly practices with Christianity.

This is coming days after Celestial Church had also invited the controversial street rapper, Portable, and Fuji singer, Pasuma to their praise which had also garnered backlash from netizens.

Below are reactions trailing Spyro’s invites to perform at the church’s Christmas carol;

pharmotet penned: “Dorathy and all these film people on flier? Calling it show just like the people in the world? It is well, make anybody no come for me o. AAO was right all along, but we dragged him.”

ada_toolz said: “The carol was awesome we bless but Pastor B I don’t know a better and polite way to say this, the PR and marketing team needs to work better. This flier isn’t giving Harvesters a good image ngl, don’t get me wrong God loves everyone on this flier but I think it’s an unnecessary post.”

prince_andy_wonder quizzed: “Wait is this programme a celebrity thing.. harvesters na wa o.”

sosaesq__ penned: “Trying so hard to blur the lines between carnality and Christianity. Well-done pastor ”

Pelumi_xx wrote: “Pastor B needs to give his life to Christ fr.”