Nigerians React To Shettima’s Comment About Atiku Rearing Goat As Retirement Plan

Following the comment made by Vice President, Kashim Shettima that Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would be retired to a place where he would be rearing animals and not Dubai or Morocco as expected Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react to the VP statement.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday evening reported that the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) affirmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the rightful winner of the election.

According to the five-man panel of the court, Atiku did not successfully prove his petition seeking to remove Tinubu from office.

After the verdict, Shettima mocked Atiku while speaking with newsmen at the Appeal Court that the APC would not send him on retirement to Morocco or Dubai but rather to Kombina, where he would be raising goats and poultry.

He jokingly said: “We will retire Atiku to Kombina, I will buy him goats and broilers and layers so that he can spend his days rearing goats and broilers.”

READ ALSO:

Shettima also acknowledged Atiku as an elder statesman whom he greatly respects because of his experience in politics and in life.

He added that politics is a game of the intellectual, not the emotional, and he further apologised to anyone he insulted during and after the campaign.

Following the development, some netizens took to the microblogging platform, X, to express their opinions on the comments made by Shettima.

Below are some of their reactions.

@Riverhems wrote: “Is that a sign of a good leader? We must avoid words that may jeopardize the peace of our beloved country. Remember, power is transient.”

@mahmoud_gml wrote: “No, this is a joke between Fulani and Kanuri. So don’t judge anything, please.”

@cogonnaya wrote: “That’s insane and savage from him. He is talking about an industrialist that we no the source of his wealth to some extent.”

@ERN_Insider wrote: “The fact that Atiku is a popular figure in Nigeria. This means that his supporters are likely to be offended by Shettima’s statement.”

@Gidtobar wrote: “Jokes up and down for this situation when we dey so? Okay oh!”

@softbadasss wrote: “Savage VP, politics is for the wise and rugged.”

@OKWYtycoon wrote: “Lol this savage choke well na family affairs i no go put mouth”

@SteveCypha wrote: “Atiku that has bought presidential form for 2027?

@Chrisneche12 wrote: “See wetn pesin wey talk say him be vice president dey talk and some people will support that statement.“