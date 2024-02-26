Nigerians React To Kunle Afolayan’s Dance Moves With Daughter

Ace Nollywood actor and movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, has stirred controversy online following his dance moves with his daughter, Eyiyemi, during the premiere of his highly anticipated series, “Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre.”

The movie premiere which was held over the weekend, had notable celebrities in attendance, such as Sola Sobowale, Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, Bimbo Ademoye, D’Banj, Tunde Kelani, and many others.

However, a video from the premiere’s after-party captured Kunle Afolayan dancing with his daughter, Eyiyemi, who also features prominently in the Anikulapo series.

The dance moves got many Nigerians talking, with many describing it as inappropriate.

@YakubuChisom wrote: “I don’t understand, somboris father is rocking her duta? For public?”

@DellinPC wrote: “Very senseless. Thank god for Islam”

@mukhtar_usman wrote: “I hope wokeness and unnecessary posturing doesn’t ruin some of you. There’s no place in the world in that kind of dance Kunle Afolayan had with his daughter appropriate. Nothing justifies that shit.”

@drpenking wrote: “How can Kunle Afolayan be grinding on his daughter this way? What in the spirit of incestuous pervasiveness is going on here?”

@dafuture1da wrote: “I don’t see any wrong in this Kunle Afolayan and his daughter Video, she’s just enjoying her father’s presence and love. Cute video tbh”

@mirab_clothiers wrote: “But you people have issues o, Kunle Afolayan’s dance with his daughter has to trend this much? Is there something wrong with this dance or I’m the only one not seeing it as a big deal?”

@shurley_bankz wrote: “Kunle Afolayan can’t be dancing with his daughter like this nau. Where is the decency, sir ?”

@mperorkings wrote: “Kunle Afolayan’s daughter grinding him like a baddie is one of the most sexual videos you’ll see on the Internet today. Na so una dey ride una papa now?”

@Toyosi4layan wrote: “I’m worried about people being overly woke. That dance Kunle Afolayan did with his daughter, it’s just not right. There’s no excuse for that kind of behaviour. I better hush before people start thinking I’m not loved at home.”