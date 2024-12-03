Nigerians React To EFCC’s Seizure Of 753 Duplexes In Abuja

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has come under heavy criticism following the seizure of 753 duplexes in Abuja, allegedly acquired through illicit means by a former top government official.

Despite the magnitude of the discovery, the EFCC has declined to disclose the suspect’s identity, citing ongoing investigations.

This decision has sparked widespread criticism from public figures and anti-corruption advocates, who accuse the agency of shielding influential individuals involved in financial crimes.

Reacting to the discovery, human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore condemned the EFCC’s approach, accusing the agency of selective transparency.

He noted that while the EFCC frequently parades cybercrime suspects with evidence like laptops and phones, it hesitates to expose high-profile individuals implicated in large-scale corruption.

Similarly, Senator Shehu Sani expressed outrage over the revelations, pointing to the irony of such wealth being hoarded while critical sectors like education suffered from underfunding, as evidenced during prolonged university strikes.

The EFCC has defended its actions, arguing that prematurely naming suspects could jeopardize ongoing investigations and prosecutions.

Under the leadership of Chairman Ola Olukoyede, the agency has achieved significant milestones, including 3,455 convictions and asset recoveries worth over ₦248 billion within the past year.

However, critics argue that withholding information undermines public trust in the fight against corruption and reinforces perceptions of inequality in how justice is administered.

The case has reignited calls for greater accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.

Stakeholders urge the EFCC to balance investigative discretion with the public’s right to information, particularly in cases involving such substantial asset recoveries.

