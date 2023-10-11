Nigerians React As Wike’s Cooking Video Surfaced Online

The video of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike cooking for the second time in recent weeks has sparked reactions on social media.

In the video sighted by New Telegraph, Wike could be seen cooking for the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and others in his kitchen.

This follows a similar incident a few weeks ago when he was filmed preparing food for Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, and an audience of onlookers.

However, the latest video has generated diverse responses from Nigerians, some of whom criticized the minister for prioritizing his cooking abilities over his ministerial responsibilities.

READ ALSO:

Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react to the viral video.

FS Yusuf wrote:“Na restaurant Wike come open for Abuja?? Man loves cooking.”

veevyann_ wrote: “Hildabaci should be shaking by now”

Keewekke wrote; “Nollywood in Aso Rock!!”

More reactions below;