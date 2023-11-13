Nigerians React As Video Of Mohbad’s Son, Liam Surface Online

Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react as a new video of late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s son, Liam Aloba surfaced on the internet.

New Telegraph recalls that after the tragic demise of Mohbad on September 12, a lot of accusing fingers have been laid on his bereaved wife, Omowunmi over infidelity, as many stipulated that their son, Liam does not have any resemblance to the late singer, Mohbad.

However, in a new update, a viral video of the late Mohbad’s son, Liam surfaced online which has garnered reaction from netizens, as many were surprised with the striking resemblance he shares with his late father, Mohbad.

In the video, a woman who is said to be the mother-in-law of the late singer can be heard affectionately referring to the infant boy as Imole Junior while attempting to entice him with a cookie.

The video was shared by a Nigerian blogger, Temilola Sobola, via her Instagram page, captioning it with, “Happy 7-month birthday to Mohbad’s son, Liam.

“No evil will befall you. God’s protection will always be on you, wherever you are. May you be greater and live longer than your father.”

Read some reactions below: