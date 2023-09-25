Nigerians React As Supreme Court Building Catches Fire

Following the fire outbreak at the Supreme Court in Abuja on Monday, Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react to the incident.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some sections of the Supreme Court in Abuja gutted fire, leaving three offices of the justices of the apex court destroyed

The fire, which originated in the Justice’s Chamber at around 8 a.m., was effectively controlled and extinguished by the Supreme Court Fire Service and security personnel.

The incident has, however, elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians, while some suspected foul play, others commended the apex court fire service for managing the incident.

nailMan wrote: “I don’t want to hear that PDP’s appeal was burnt sha.”

AbdulraufKhamiz wrote: “The fire service is already there and thankfully saved the chamber, I don’t want to hear that PDP’s appeal was burnt na that one go worried me pass.”

Lingard wrote: “They have risk everything to make sure that Tinubu secures that sit.”

