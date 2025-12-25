Popular cleric and founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has come under intense public criticism following Nigeria’s opening match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, after his gloomy prediction about Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman appeared to fall flat.

Ahead of the tournament, Primate Ayodele had cautioned that Lookman would not be influential for the national team, warning that the Atalanta star would struggle to make a meaningful impact.

He also advised the technical crew to consider alternatives to first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and suggested that striker Victor Osimhen should not be overused during the competition. According to the cleric, Nigeria’s chances of success depended on following these spiritual insights.

However, events on the pitch told a different story. In Nigeria’s Group C opener against Tanzania, Lookman emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in a 2–1 victory. The forward found the net with a composed left-footed finish shortly after Tanzania had equalised, restoring Nigeria’s lead and securing all three points for the Super Eagles.

The performance immediately ignited reactions online, with many Nigerians calling out the prophecy as inaccurate. Media strategist Deji Adesokan was among the first to draw attention to the contradiction, highlighting on social media that the player supposedly destined to fail had, in fact, delivered when it mattered most.

Social media platforms were soon flooded with comments mocking the prediction. Some users described the prophecy as yet another example of misplaced spiritual commentary in sports, while others sarcastically suggested that Lookman’s success was proof that the opposite of the prophecy had occurred. One commenter noted that football is decided by preparation, skill, and teamwork — not spiritual declarations.

Others were more direct in their criticism, arguing that religious figures should avoid making pronouncements about sports and politics. Several users described the prophecy as unnecessary and misleading, pointing out that football outcomes are determined on the pitch, not by pre-match declarations.

Despite the wave of backlash, a few voices urged caution, noting that the tournament was still in its early stages. They argued that a single match should not be used to completely dismiss a broader prediction, emphasizing that many games still lie ahead before the tournament’s outcome is decided.

This is not the first time Primate Ayodele’s sports-related predictions have sparked debate. In the past, he has made pronouncements about the careers of top Nigerian footballers, including Victor Osimhen, some of which have also drawn mixed reactions from fans and analysts.

For now, however, Ademola Lookman’s performance has shifted the narrative, with many Nigerians celebrating his impact and using the moment to question the growing trend of prophetic commentary around football. As the Super Eagles continue their AFCON campaign, attention will remain firmly on the pitch — where, as many fans insist, results speak louder than prophecies.