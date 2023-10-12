Nigerians React As Lawyers Clash During Court Session (Video)

Nigerians on social media have responded to the widely circulated video showing two lawyers involved in a physical altercation in a courtroom in Enugu State.

In the viral video, two lawyers were engaged in a heated verbal exchange at one of the Customary Court Divisions in Obukpa, Nsukka, Enugu State.

The video showed the lawyers exchanging heated words and, at one point, even threatening physical violence, with both of them lifting and brandishing chairs.

The video has prompted reactions from Nigerians, with many expressing disapproval of the embarrassing incident. Some have also commented on the lawyers’ behaviour, highlighting the apparent lack of professional ethics.

One observer noted the altercation mirrored “motor park touts.”

Watch video below;

nnekaopara3 wrote; “Some of them are on hypertension medication n still won’t have sense to manage their health by avoiding issues like this,small push now Dem go just slump.”

ivapaisly wrote; “This is what my forefathers used to call Lawyer Eliza….. means: Charge and bail Lawyers.”

shebrandsart wrote; “My Lord, With all due respect, my learned colleagues mind won’t stand upright!”

queenof_shebaa wrote; “Lawyers be acting no different from Zazzoo The Portable.”

kpakpando_28 wrote; “Ara agbala my lord and learned colleague.”

shakar_el wrote; “If legal no work maybe physical go settle am.”

tcexquisitelooks wrote; “What kind of chair is that. the environment alone is chaotic, why won’t they fight?”